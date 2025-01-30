The Inner Circle acknowledges, Rimah A. Sharief, MD, FAAP as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

PHOENIX, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Rimah A. Sharief, MD, FAAP, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Pediatric Endocrinology.

Dr. Rimah A. Sharief, MD, FAAP, is a highly esteemed pediatric endocrinologist dedicated to delivering comprehensive care for children with a range of hormonal and metabolic disorders. Based at Banner Children's Specialists Endocrinology Clinic in Glendale, Arizona, Dr. Sharief specializes in the outpatient management of diabetes mellitus and metabolic syndromes. Her expertise also focuses on children who have thyroid, growth and development, pituitary, and other hormonal imbalances.

Dr. Sharief earned her MD from Upper Nile University in Sudan, Africa, completing a rigorous six-year program. She further honed her skills through a pediatric residency at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, New York, followed by a fellowship in pediatric endocrinology at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn. She is board-certified in both Pediatrics and Pediatric Endocrinology.

Her professional affiliations include The American Pediatric Endocrine Society, The Endocrine Society, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, where she is a Fellow. She is also a recurring speaker at Black Men in White Coat panels, which provide Black individuals with integral knowledge as they gain footing in the medical world. Additionally, Dr. Sharief is an active member of the Sudanese American Physician Association, where she has served as the Pediatric Chair and volunteered extensively, giving back to her Sudanese community with her professional knowledge. She helped found the youth subcommittee for young children and continues to mentor emerging leaders at the United Islamic Center of Arizona

Dr. Sharief's career is marked by significant accomplishments, including being recognized as a Top Doctor in the 2024 edition of Women in Medicine Magazine and securing several research grants. With over 20 years of dedication to pediatric care, she continues to influence the field through her current role at Banner Children's Specialists Endocrinology Clinic, as an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Arizona, and a Clinical Preceptor at Midwestern University.

Married to Mr. Yasir Hammad for 19 years, Dr. Sharief is a devoted mother of two. She attributes her success to the support of her family, especially her parents, sisters, and mentors, including her great-grandfather--a traditional healer, who led her to the field of medicine. Looking ahead, she is committed to advancing pediatric endocrine care and maintaining her active involvement in community health initiatives and educational efforts.

Dr. Sharief's philosophy emphasizes personalized, patient-centered care, fostering strong partnerships with families to provide tailored treatment that reflects each child's unique needs and circumstances.

