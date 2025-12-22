The Inner Circle acknowledges, Robert Hymers, CPA as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Robert Hymers, CPA is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to finance, hedge fund management, and film production.

Robert Hymers, CPA

Robert Hymers, CPA, has built a distinguished career that bridges finance, entertainment, and philanthropy. With expertise spanning hedge fund management, corporate advisory, taxation, and film production, Mr. Hymers exemplifies versatility and strategic innovation in his professional pursuits. He is the founder and managing partner of Pinnacle Consulting Services and RH2 Equity Partners, where he provides sophisticated advisory services to publicly traded companies, private businesses, and high-net-worth individuals, while also managing alternative investment operations.

A graduate of California State University, Northridge, he holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master's degree, and is licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in California. Mr. Hymers has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the Top 100 Accountants in Los Angeles for three consecutive years from 2023 through 2025, a testament to his exceptional expertise and professional standing in the accounting and finance community. His ability to synthesize complex financial information, identify value-creation opportunities, and execute strategic initiatives has positioned him as a trusted advisor to executives, boards of directors, and institutional investors across multiple industries.

Beyond his financial work, Mr. Hymers has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry as a film producer, successfully combining his business acumen with a passion for storytelling. His unique ability to navigate both creative and financial spheres, evaluating projects through both an artistic and analytical lens, distinguishes his professional profile and has enabled him to identify opportunities others might overlook.

A dedicated philanthropist, Mr. Hymers founded The Hymers Foundation for Arts and Education, supporting young people in pursuing creative and educational endeavors. This commitment reflects his philosophy of continuous learning and dedication to creating lasting impact through sustainable institutional support rather than transactional giving.

Outside of his professional life, Mr. Hymers values time with his wife and their three children. He maintains an active lifestyle through fitness training, hiking, and biking, recognizing that balance and physical health provide the foundation for sustained professional excellence.

Looking toward the future, Mr. Hymers remains focused on expanding his hedge fund operations, deepening relationships with advisory clients, pursuing select entertainment projects, and growing the impact of his foundation. Guided by the belief that one must always be willing to learn and adapt, he embodies the qualities of versatility, perseverance, and innovation that define exceptional professionals.

