The Inner Circle acknowledges Roberto Vida Obong as an Inner Circle Lifetime

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Roberto Vida Obong is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to Veteran Advocacy and Crisis Support.

Roberto Vida Obong

Roberto Vida Obong has built a distinguished career dedicated to service, leadership, and advocacy, focusing on supporting Veterans through comprehensive care and crisis intervention. Through his work in Disability Benefits Education Services, he provides essential resources to veterans globally, including assistance for disabled individuals, compensation and pension education services, mental health peer support, and crisis response services.

Mr. Obong is recognized for his expertise in crisis management, veteran advocacy, and strategic leadership. His organization operates under a nonprofit model, reinvesting proceeds directly into programs that enhance the wellbeing and stability of veterans. His work reflects a deep commitment to ensuring that those who have served receive the support and care they deserve.

With a career spanning approximately 30 years in military and public service, Mr. Obong served as a Marine Corps Warrant Officer with nine combat deployments, concluding his military service in 2018. He continued his dedication to public safety as a police officer and later as a Special Agent and Threat Assessment Officer with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Security and Law Enforcement.

Mr. Obong holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Arizona State University and has earned certifications in Behavioral Threat Assessment and Cybersecurity. His professional accomplishments have been recognized through honors such as the NextGen Public Service Award and the Courageous Champion distinction, reflecting his impact and leadership in public service.

Outside of his professional work, he enjoys playing guitar. Looking ahead, Mr. Obong plans to expand his organization's reach to serve more veterans across the country, continuing to build programs that address critical needs within the veteran community.

Guided by a philosophy centered on saving lives and serving others through firsthand experience, Mr. Obong remains committed to empowering veterans and providing meaningful, peer driven support that creates lasting impact.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle