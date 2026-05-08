The Inner Circle acknowledges Ruth L. Miller, PhD, DD as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

WALDPORT, Ore., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ruth L. Miller, PhD, DD is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions as a Systems Scientist and Futurist advancing Consciousness Studies.

Ruth L. Miller, PhD,

Ruth L. Miller, PhD, DD, has been incorporating the study of consciousness into her research and practice since the 1970s. Widely described as "a synthesist of all things relevant to consciousness, human potential, and culture," she works with individuals, nonprofits, churches, academic institutions, and small businesses to help navigate the complexities of modern life while exploring the metaphysical dimensions that shape human experience.

Dr. Miller earned her Doctorate in Systems Science from Portland State University, a Master of Science in Cybernetic Systems from San Jose State University, and a Doctor of Divinity degree from Emerson Institute. Her academic background also includes a certificate in environmental studies from Long Beach State University and a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology from the University of New Mexico. Over the course of her career, she has served as director of the Cybernetic Systems Program at San Jose State University and held adjunct faculty roles at Antioch University-Seattle, Marylhurst University, and Portland State University. She has taught courses in computer modeling, technology and society, science and religion, world religions, metaphysics, and the business of ministry. She currently serves as President of Emerson Institute.

In addition to her teaching and consulting work, Dr. Miller has authored more than two dozen books blending scientific, cultural, and spiritual insights. Her titles include Earth Can Still Be Home, Making the World Go Away, Calm Healing, and To Restore Earth's Balance, as well as her most recent project, The Spiritual Development Series, which presents modern-language interpretations of classic works in metaphysics and spirituality. She also manages a number of websites that share her writings and teachings. She's listed in Who's Who in America and The World and was recently granted the Jay Scott Neale Award for contributions to New Thought Education by the International New Thought Alliance.

Beyond academia and publishing, Dr. Miller remains civically engaged through her involvement with local organizations and nonprofits. Mentored by leaders such as Willis Harman, and the works of Margaret Mead, Jean Houston, and Barbara Marx Hubbard, Dr. Miller has carried forward their influence to inspire new generations.

Looking to the future, Dr. Miller intends to continue offering workshops, online courses, and consulting services to help individuals and communities embrace higher levels of consciousness and systemic understanding. Guided by her philosophy that "it's all one whole system; you can't do just one thing," she continues to bridge science, spirituality, and human potential in ways that foster healing and transformation.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle