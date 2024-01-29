The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ryan Sperl, CGRA, PA-C as a Pinnacle Life Member

MIDLAND, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ryan Sperl, CGRA, PA-C, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Oncology. 

Mr. Sperl pursued higher education at Texas A&M University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences. He then attended the University of Texas of the Permian Basin where he received a Master of Science degree in Biology. Lastly, he attended Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center graduating with a second Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies. Mr. Sperl is a certified physician assistant and is certified in Cancer Genetics Risk Assessment (CGRA) by the National Consortium of Breast Centers. He also carries a PA certificate in palliative and serious illness care from the Shiley Haynes Institute for Palliative Care.

Mr. Sperl currently works as a physician assistant in Odessa, Texas specializing in preventing and treating human illness and injury by providing a broad range of care under the supervision of a physician. He explained that a physician assistant's work can include physical exams; ordering and interpreting tests; performing procedures; and prescribing medication. They may also assist in surgery, but he said that the scope of practice can vary according to jurisdiction or health care setting.

Mr. Sperl is a physician assistant affiliated with many professional medical associations, including the American Academy of Physician Assistants, Association of Physician Assistants in Oncology, National Consortium of Breast Centers, and the Permian Basin Physician Assistant Society.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. Sperl is a committee member for Rays of Hope Children's Grief Center in Midland, Texas. This organization provides outreach and peer support programs for children ages 4-18 who have lost or been separated from a loved one. Mr. Sperl has been with the organization on a regular basis since 2011. He also serves as a counselor for Camp iHope that occurs annually. This is a summer camp for current and former pediatric cancer patients as well as their siblings. The camp is held outside of Dallas, Texas. Mr. Sperl has been volunteering with Camp iHope since 2019 and also assists the planning committee leading up to camp.

