The Inner Circle acknowledges, Said M. Ibrahimi, MD, QME as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Said M. Ibrahimi, MD, QME is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as a Leading Neurologist Offering Comprehensive Medical Services.

Dr. Said M. Ibrahimi, MD, QME, a highly respected neurologist, continues to provide exceptional medical services in the diagnosis and management of neurological conditions. With a wealth of experience and a commitment to excellence, Dr. Ibrahimi specializes in general neurology, stroke, brain injury medicine, and neurodiagnostics.

At Bridge Medical Neurology Clinic, Dr. Ibrahimi offers a range of services to address neurological conditions such as stroke, Parkinson's disease, movement disorders, and brain injuries. His expertise also extends to neurodiagnostic testing and medical-legal services, including Independent Medical Examinations and Expert Witness Reviews.

Dr. Ibrahimi's extensive education and training include a BS in Biology from Marymount University and an MD from Ross University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in neurology at Virginia Commonwealth University and is board certified in neurology and brain injury medicine by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). Additionally, he holds the designation of Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) in California.

As a member of prestigious medical associations such as the American Academy of Neurology, California Medical Association, Alameda Contra Costa Medical Society, and the American Medical Association, Dr. Ibrahimi remains at the forefront of advancements in neurology and healthcare.

With over five years of private practice experience in Arizona, Dr. Ibrahimi has established himself as a trusted healthcare provider dedicated to delivering personalized and compassionate care to his patients. He expresses gratitude to his parents, Said A. Ibrahimi, Sr., and Karima Ibrahimi, for their unwavering support throughout his career.

For individuals seeking expert neurological care, Dr. Said M. Ibrahimi offers comprehensive services aimed at improving the health and well-being of his patients.

