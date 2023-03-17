The Inner Circle Acknowledges Sampath Kumar Manickam, MD as Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions in the field of Rheumatology

VENICE, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sampath Kumar Manickam, MD, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions in the field of Rheumatology.

Dr. Manickam earned a medical degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in 2012. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in 2015 and his fellowship in rheumatology at Georgia Regents University in 2017. He received board certification in both rheumatology and internal medicine through the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). According to Dr. Manickam, the ABIM is a physician-led non-profit independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world. Dr. Manickam notes that rheumatology is a branch of medicine devoted to the diagnosis and treatment of rheumatic diseases. Physicians who have undergone formal training in rheumatology are called rheumatologists. Rheumatologists treat arthritis autoimmune diseases and osteoporosis.

According to the doctor, he is dedicated to providing his patients with high quality care and chose to enter the healthcare profession because he enjoyed science and wanted to help people. He is excited to start mentoring this summer with a new residency program and hopes to continue growing the Rheumatology practice with Millennium Physician Group.

The doctor practices at Millennium Physician Group in Sarasota Florida, and has worked there for more than 5 years. According to the doctor, Millennium Physician Group, formed in 2008, has grown into one of the largest comprehensive primary care practices with more than 750 health care providers located throughout Florida. With corporate headquarters in Fort Myers, Florida, Millennium Physician Group consists of primary care offices, Imaging Centers Lab Services, and Wellness Programs. There are also weight management and smoking cessation led by Millennium Physician Group doctors.

In his spare time, Dr. Manickam enjoys boating, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family.

Website: His website address is www.millenniumphysician.com.

