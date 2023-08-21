The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sarah Greene-Falk as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her work in Sports Psychology

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sarah Greene-Falk is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her work in Sports Psychology.

Ms. Greene-Falk began her pursuit of higher education at Creighton University in Omaha where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, minoring in Biomedical Sciences. She then attended the University of Wyoming where she received an MS in Kinesiology, specializing in Sports and Performance Psychology. She is a Certified Massage Therapist through the Denver School of Massage Therapy and earned a second Master's degree in Counseling Psychology from the University of Northern Colorado and received an Industrial & Organizational Certificate from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

Serving athletes, performers in the arts, and professionals in business, health, and law who want to enhance consistent peak performance, Ms. Greene-Falk asserts that she developed a process demonstrated in her online peak performance class for purchase, of using psychological skills and mindsets to give her clients the life skills to self-manage their emotions and have consistent peak performance. She noted that this includes building confidence and resilience, managing performance anxiety to be used as fuel, knowing how to self-soothe when frustrated, work-life balance, moving through life transitions, and facing grief and loss, such as injuries and even retirement. Being an athlete herself, she has extensive experience in the field being a former coach and the parent of an athlete.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in the field, Ms. Greene-Falk is a member of the Association for Applied Sports Psychology; Illinois Counseling Association; and Northern Illinois Employee Assistance Professionals Association.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Ms. Greene-Falk volunteers her time as a psychological medical team leader for the Chicago Marathon annually. She would like to dedicate this honor to her mentors, Mike Sterling, LCSW, and Ward Gates, Ph.D.

