The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sarah K. Norman as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Ms. Norman, a dedicated nonprofit consultant renowned for her expertise in fundraising and governmental compliance, has achieved remarkable success in her career. With a strong commitment to making a positive impact on individuals and communities, Ms. Norman has established herself as a leader in the nonprofit sector.

Ms. Norman's career is characterized by her unwavering dedication to nonprofit work and her significant contributions to the field.

As a nonprofit consultant, Ms. Norman possesses extensive knowledge and experience in fundraising for nonprofits and ensuring compliance with governmental regulations. Her dedication to advancing the missions of nonprofit organizations is evident in her work.

One of Ms. Norman's notable achievements includes her role as the District Executive of the Transatlantic Council of the Boy Scouts of America. During her tenure, she made a lasting impact by establishing a long-term camp near Nairobi, Kenya, catering to Scouts, Scouters, and their families.

Ms. Norman's career journey includes co-owning a consulting firm for a decade and serving as a past president of the American Women of the Eastern Province. She is an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Society of the Children of the American Revolution.

Ms. Norman holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (2004) and a Master of Science in Public Policy and Management from the University of London (2014).

Outside of her professional endeavors, she enjoys various hobbies, including travel, fine dining, cycling, and cherishing moments with her family. Her favorite vacation destination is London.

At the core of Ms. Norman's philosophy is a deep commitment to helping others and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those she serves.

In the next five years, Ms. Norman aspires to reach new heights in her career by becoming a Senior District Executive with the Transatlantic Council, one of the geographically largest scouting councils in the Boy Scouts of America.

Ms. Norman's dedication has earned her accolades such as the W.D. Boyce Award, District Award of Merit, and a Growth Award in 2022.

