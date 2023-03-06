The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Shannon W. Locke, Esq as a Top Life Member for his contributions as an attorney

SAN ANTONIO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shannon W. Locke, Esq. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions as an attorney.

Mr. Locke earned a Bachelor's degree in History with Honors at Macalester College in St. Paul, MO. He obtained a J.D. degree from the University of Arizona, College of Law in Tucson, Arizona, in 2002. Prior to becoming a prosecutor at the Pima County Attorney's Office, Mr. Locke worked for a Fortune 500 company for three years.

Shannon W. Locke

Mr. Locke worked in the Bexar County District Attorney's Office after moving to San Antonio, Texas. He has prosecuted financial crimes in the White-Collar Crime Unit and gained valuable trial experience and complex litigation skills. He has also practiced in several Texas counties and has tried cases in Hays, Kendall, Gillespie, and Bexar County. He dismissed cases in counties such as San Patricio County, Guadalupe, Nueces, Kerr, and Comal County. Mr. Locke is the only prosecutor in Pima County to successfully first-chair two first-degree murder trials in 2005.

Mr. Locke is currently a board-certified criminal defense attorney at Shannon W. Locke, Esq. and works diligently on behalf of his clients. He has represented many criminal law cases, including murder, aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver, DWI, and domestic violence. According to Mr. Locke, The Locke Law Group is an expert criminal defense firm in San Antonio, TX that defends clients against a myriad of criminal charges in San Antonio and its vicinity. Mr. Locke and his team of criminal defense attorneys and family law attorneys are dedicated to providing the highest quality of representation.

Mr. Locke notes that every criminal case is unique and requires strict attention to detail and listening to the client's needs to provide the best possible outcome. He asserts that Locke Law Group strives to protect their clients' fundamental rights, passionately defend cases at trial, or fight for a fair plea negotiation. Mr. Locke and his team defend their clients from the potentially severe consequences of convictions, including high penalty fees or jail time. The practice offers a free first consultation session with an experienced lawyer, where clients can discuss their case. The firm offers flexible payment options, detailed defense strategies for each case, and prompt communication at all times.

Mr. Locke is affiliated with the American Bar Association and the Texas Bar Association. He has received awards for his work, including AIOLCA's 10 Best in Texas for Client Satisfaction in 201; Top Attorney in Who's Who Directories; and National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Criminal Defense Attorney.

To learn more, please visit https://thelockelawgroup.com/.

