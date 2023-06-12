The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sylvia Mock as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the Real Estate Industry

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently displayed in The Inner Circle, Sylvia Mock is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the Real Estate Industry.

Touting numerous designations and certifications, Mrs. Mock is an Accredited Buyers Realtor (ABR); a Sellers Real Estate Specialist (SRS); and Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES). She has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry and is considered an expert in residential real estate, buyers and sellers, veterans, military, and first-time homebuyers.

Sylvia Mock

Mrs. Mock is known as someone who loves people and loves talking to people, which she believes has been the key to her success. Working with Carolina One Real Estate since September 2013, she was awarded the Rising Star Award and Top New Agent Award in her first year. She has also received the Top Dog award twice for writing up 5 contracts in one month.

Dedicated to her community, Mrs. Mock supports Wounded Warriors; St. Jude's Children's Hospital; Displaced Vet; and likes to work with the homeless. She also participates in Helping Hands and Trunk or Treat for the office.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Mrs. Mock enjoys travel, camping, and joining her husband in the RV. She notes that her mentor is Patricia Cosgrove and she would like to dedicate this honor to her husband, Tom, and thanks him for his love and support.

