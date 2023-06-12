The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Terence N. Mukonje, MD as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Field of Internal Medicine

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Terence N. Mukonje, MD is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Field of Internal Medicine.

Terence N. Mukonje, MD

Dr. Mukonje began his educational journey at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science. He worked for a year as a computer consultant and realized he was called to the medical field. The doctor attended the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2011 where he received a Medical Doctor degree and then capped his scholarship completing a residency in internal medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin and their affiliated hospitals.

Dr. Mukonje currently works as a hospitalist at IU Health Southern Indiana Physicians and on staff at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He notes that part of IU Health Southern Indiana Physicians is a multi-specialty physician group based in Bloomington, Indiana and is dedicated to providing quality care to south central Indiana. Board certified in internal medicine, Dr. Mukonje asserts that the mission of IU Health Bloomington Hospital is to improve the health of patients and community through innovation and excellence in care education research and service.

Aimed at improving care for hospitalized patients, Dr. Mukonje is an expert in the specialized field of internal medicine and holds licenses to practice medicine in the states of Maine, Wisconsin, Indiana, Minnesota, South Carolina, and Ohio. He is also affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital-Vincennes; Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital; Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital; Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital; and Northern Light Inland Hospital. Also called hospital medicine, a hospitalist is a medical specialty that exists in some countries as a branch of family medicine or internal medicine dealing with the care of acutely ill hospitalized patients. A hospitalist also manages day-to-day care and provides prompt and complete attention to all patient care needs, including diagnosis, treatment, and the performance of medical procedures (within their scope of practice).

A leading practitioner, the doctor is affiliated with American College of Physicians; Society of Hospital Medicine; and AMA and also mentors' young people who have a desire to enter medicine as a career.

In addition to his professional career, Dr. Mukonje is active in his church, the Vineyard Church of Columbus, Ohio. He would like to dedicate this honor to his parents, Adeline Ndimasa, and in loving memory of his father, Manasses Ndimasa. Dr. Mukonje has been married to Mrs. Solie Mukonje for 10 years and they have 3 children.

