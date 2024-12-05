The Inner Circle acknowledges, Teresa K. Braden, DO as a Pinnacle Professional Member

PUEBLO, Colo., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Teresa K. Braden, DO is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for her contributions to Internal and Emergency Medicine.

Dr. Teresa K. Braden, DO, a distinguished physician specializing in internal medicine and emergency medicine, has been an influential figure in the medical community. With extensive experience and dedication, she has made significant contributions to healthcare, particularly in her role as Designated Institutional Official (DIO), Medical Director of Medical Education and IM Program Director at UCHealth Parkview Medical Center.

Dr. Braden earned her Bachelor of Science in medical technology and life science from Kansas State University in 1982. She furthered her education with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Kansas City University in 2002. Her postgraduate training included a residency in internal medicine and emergency medicine at POH Regional Medical Center, completed in 2007. Her educational background has provided a solid foundation for her successful career in medicine.

Throughout her career, Dr. Braden has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to improving patient care. In April 2024 she returned to her position of DIO and Medical Director of Medical Education. From September 2021 through April 2024, she has served as Chief Quality Officer at UCHealth Parkview Medical Center, overseeing initiatives to enhance healthcare quality and safety. From 2010 to 2021, she was the Director of Graduate Medical Education and Designated Institutional Officer at the same institution, where she played a pivotal role in medical education and institutional management. Additionally, Dr. Braden has been an emergency physician with Southern Colorado Emergency Medicine Associates from July 2009 through September 2024 and previously served at POH Regional Medical Center.

Her professional affiliations include the American Osteopathic Association (AOA), the American College of Physicians (ACP), the American College of Osteopathic Internists (ACOI), and the American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians (ACOEP). Dr. Braden has also been recognized for her leadership within the local medical society, where she has served as president.

Looking ahead, Dr. Braden plans to retire from her current position within the next five years and relocate to practice as a rural physician. Her future endeavors reflect her ongoing commitment to providing care in underserved areas.

In her personal life, Dr. Braden cherishes time spent with her family and holds a deep appreciation for the mentorship she received from Dr. Doyle.

