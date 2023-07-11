The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Thomas A. Paron, DDS, MS as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Orthodontics

BRIGHTON, Mich., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Thomas A. Paron, DDS, MS is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Orthodontics.

Thomas Paron (PRNewsfoto/The Inner Circle)

Dr. Paron began his academic journey at Alma College where he earned a Bachelor of Science with a double major in Biochemistry and Mathematics in 2015. He then attended the University Michigan, School of Dentistry in 2019 where he received a DDS. The doctor capped his scholarship by earning an MS in Orthodontics from the University of Detroit Mercy in 2021 and completed his board certification in orthodontics through the American Board of Orthodontists.

Highly educated and extensively trained, Dr. Paron practices orthodontics in Grand Blanc, Clarkston, and Lapeer, Michigan and provides comprehensive orthodontic treatments for both adults and children. He asserts that he uses both traditional metal wires and brackets as well as ceramic brackets, if a more aesthetic look is desired. Dr. Paron is also trained in Invisalign as well as other clear aligner methods that are available for orthodontic treatment.

Dr. Paron explained that before deciding on the proper treatment options for each patient, he must recognize various characteristics of a malocclusion or dentofacial growth abnormality; define the nature of the problem, including the etiology or cause; and design a treatment strategy based on the specific needs and desires of each patient. Known for his thorough communication with his patients, the doctor offers several options for treatment, as well as the benefits and drawbacks of each, to assist the patient and their family in deciding the proper course of treatment.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in the field, Dr. Paron is a member of the American Dental Association (ADA); the Michigan Dental Association (MDA); the American Association of Orthodontics (AAO; and the Michigan Association of Orthodontics (MAO-Detroit chapter).

The doctor would like to thank his wife, Dr. Kennedy Paron, as well as his parents, Nick and Julie Paron, for all their love and support.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]com

SOURCE The Inner Circle