The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Thomas Sumter Tisdale Jr as a Top Pinnacle Attorney for his contributions to the legal field

Mr. Tisdale began his educational career at the University of the South in 1961 where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. He then attended the University of South Carolina School of Law and received a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree.

Prior to working at his own firm, Mr. Tisdale was a lawyer with Hellman, Yates, and Tisdale from 2013 to 2021, and a partner with Nexsen Pruet from 2004 to 2013. Mr. Tisdale was also a partner and founder of Young, Clement, Rivers and Tisdale from 1964 to 2004. A testament to his professionalism and tenacity, the attorney is admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of South Carolina, the Supreme Court of the United States, and the United States Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit.

With more than 58 years of experience in the field, Mr. Tisdale currently works in private practice at The Law Offices of Thomas S. Tisdale LLC. He has been the owner and publisher of Home House Press since 2010 and has several written works including "Carolina Sunrise" in 2016; "Truth in Cold Blood, A play in Three Acts", in 2013; and "A Lady of the High Hills: Natalie Delage Sumter" in 2001.

Among his career accomplishments, Mr. Tisdale has served as the youngest president of the South Carolina State Bar and maintains affiliation with numerous professional organizations. He is a member of the Historical Society of the Supreme Court of South Carolina; the Preservation Society of Charleston; the General Society of Colonial Wars; and is the Officer of the Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem, among other organizations. He is also a member of the prestigious Society of the Cincinnati, the nation's oldest patriotic organization founded in 1783 by officers of the Continental Army who served together in the American Revolution.

