The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Tina J. Falika King as a Pinnacle Life Member

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Tina J. Falika King is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Urology.

Tina J, Falika King

Dr. King's professional journey began in 2009 when she graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health with a Master's degree in Public Health with a focus on Clinical Investigation and a Medical degree. She completed her general OB-GYN training at WellSpan York Hospital and further specialized in high-risk obstetrics training with the Perinatal Associates of Northern Virginia at Inova Fairfax Hospital. She later joined Inova Health System and has experience in private practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Known as a compassionate obstetrician-gynecologist with a focus on women's health, Dr. King has served at Inova Health System for 13 years, is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, and continues to have privileges at Inova Alexandria Hospital. Her special interests include high-risk pregnancies, uterine fibroids, fertility and eliminating healthcare disparities for women of color. The doctor is also a big proponent of patient education, intent to have patients be able to advocate for themselves and make informed decisions about their healthcare.

In regards to her success in the field, Dr. King practices her philosophy of putting the patient first, emphasizing a patient-centered approach to healthcare by . The doctor is an avid reader of many professional journals, but her favorite publication is the "green journal," which refers to a medical journal related to obstetrics and gynecology. A revered author herself, Dr. King has worked with numerous experts in the field publishing works such as Impact of prenatal diagnosis of fetus-in-fetu in the Journal of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine in 2017.

The doctor serves in numerous professional capacities including Vice-Chair of Obstetrics at Inova Fairfax Hospital from 2021-2023 and notes that her success was directly impacted by her mentors who include the late Dr. Brenda Armstrong of Duke University; and Dr. Alfred Khoury of Perinatal Associates of Northern Virginia, Inova Fairfax Hospital. Dr. King's future projections include continuing to care for her patients and focusing on patient education and resident education in obstetrics and gynecology.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. King enjoys spending time with her family as a hobby and likes to travel to any destination offering a warm, sandy beach and good massage. She expresses gratitude to her husband, Aaron, and her children, Sterling and Aaryn, for their love and support. She also mentions her mother, Rebecca Falika, her mother-in-law, Dr. Rosalyn C. King, and her sister, Gwendolyn Burrell.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle