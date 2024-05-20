The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Tommy Tyrone Morris as a Pinnacle Professional Member

BURLESON, Texas, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Tommy Tyrone Morris is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for his contributions in Leadership and Information Technology.

Tommy Tyrone Morris is a prominent figure in the fields of leadership and information technology, offering consulting services in these domains. With a wealth of expertise and qualifications, he has established himself as a trusted advisor in the industry.

Tommy holds seven certifications from ServiceNow, including Suite Certification-ITSM Professional, Implementation Specialist in Field Service Management and IT Service Management, and System Administrator. Additionally, he possesses micro-certifications in Performance Analytics, Predictive Intelligence, and as a Virtual Agent, demonstrating his comprehensive understanding of these technologies.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Tommy has been actively involved in community service, contributing to organizations like the American Legion and serving as a youth minister for Lillian Baptist Church from 2001 to 2004.

With a career spanning over two decades, Tommy has held various significant roles, including Senior Software Consultant and Senior ServiceNow Consultant-Architect at Intact Technology. He has also worked with companies like Americredit/General Motors Financial Company, Inc., RadioShack, Pinebreeze Technologies Inc., Rapid Technologies, and Synoptek, where he contributed his expertise in information technology and leadership.

Tommy expresses his gratitude to his esteemed mentors, Don George and Guy Wiggs. Their invaluable guidance has greatly contributed to his understanding of business principles and strategies essential for thriving in corporate environments.

Tommy's dedication and contributions have been recognized with honors such as eight United States Army Achievement Medals and two Service Medals. Looking ahead, he aspires to assume management or leadership roles and play a pivotal role in driving the industry forward with his innovative solutions and strategic insights.

