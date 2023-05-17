The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Virgil Barbu, DDS as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Dental Field.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Virgil Barbu, DDS, is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Dental Field.

Dr. Barbu began his scholarship journey at Wayne State University where he earned an undergraduate degree in Biology. Working in the field as an assistant while attending the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry, the doctor is considered an expert in root canals, invisible braces/clear aligners, full-mouth restoration, implants, veneers, dentures, and family dentistry.

Virgil J. Barbu

Dr. Barbu has more than 5 years of experience and asserts that dentistry, also known as Dental and Oral Medicine, is a branch of medicine that consists of the study, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases, disorders, and conditions of the oral cavity. He explained that dentists diagnose and treat dental issues and help patients develop better oral hygiene regimens that may include cleaning teeth, correcting bite issues, performing surgeries, creating beautiful smiles, and performing other duties to ensure that the teeth and mouth are healthy.

Operating a state-of-the art practice, Dr. Barbu is committed to providing the latest advancements in dentistry to his patients. He is a member of the American Dental Association and the Michigan Dental Association and notes that he has always been inclined to help people both in and outside of the office.

In addition to his professional career, the doctor volunteers at his church organizations and functions, such as food drives, cooking and serving food to the underprivileged; charity dinners for children in need; and many other. He enjoys movies and plays; discovering new restaurants and little hot spots in the city and surrounding areas; having dinners with his friends; and spending time with his mother, niece, sister, and brother-in-law.

Dr. Barbu dedicates this honor to his mother, Emilia, who is a constant support; his sister, Diana; and to honor the loving memory of his dear father, Virgil.

For more information, visit www.roamdental.com.

