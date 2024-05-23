The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Vivian M. Williams, Esq., DBA, LLM, MBA as a Top Pinnacle Professional

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Vivian M. Williams, Esq., DBA, LLM, MBA is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions as a Notable Educator and Legal Expert.

Mr. Williams, an accomplished figure in international business, law, economics, and crisis management, has made a significant impact as an adjunct professor and a leader in the legal field. His dedication to education and legal excellence sets him apart in his industry.

Vivian M, Williams

Mr. Williams currently serves as an adjunct professor of international business at the prestigious Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College, a role he has held since 2022. His commitment to imparting knowledge and fostering the growth of future business leaders is evident in his contributions to academia.

As the president of VMW Law, a position he has held since 2004, and a broker at The Williams Firm since 2006, Mr. Williams provides a unique blend of legal, economic, business, and crisis management expertise to his clients. His approach focuses on assessing individual and client needs to minimize risks and maximize opportunities.

His academic journey has been marked by remarkable achievements that is capped with a Doctorate in Business Administration from Baruch College. Mr. Williams also holds a Master of Laws degree in Global Antitrust Law and Economics from Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University and Intellectual Property Law from Cardozo School of Law. Additionally, he is an alumni of the TRIUM Global MBA program which is jointly administered by the London School of Economics and Political Science, Strategic, NYU Stern Business School and HEC Paris (École des hautes études commerciales de Paris) and Master in Strategic Public Relations from the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University.

Mr. Williams is an active member of esteemed professional associations such as the International Bar Association, American Bar Association, and New York City Bar Association.

Among his notable accomplishments are the rescuing and reorganizing distressed businesses, helping low income families save their homes and pioneering television newscast in Berbice, Guyana, with a group of volunteers. Recognizing the need for a significant news voice that represented the entire county, he took the initiative to establish a television newscast, showcasing his commitment to addressing critical community needs.

With nearly two decades of experience in his industry, Mr. Williams brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his roles. His vision for the future includes scaling his firm into an internationally recognized brand. He has already expanded his firm by opening divisions in the Caribbean, Guyana, and Trinidad, with a global services vision.

Mr. Williams attributes his success to a clear vision of who he wants to be and what he wants to achieve, coupled with unwavering determination to overcome obstacles.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle