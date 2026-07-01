The Inner Circle acknowledges W. Kirby Wagg, CEO as an Inner Circle Lifetime Member

SARASOTA, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, W. Kirby Wagg, CEO is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to Textile Rental Consulting and Operations in recognition of his distinguished career and lasting contributions to the textile rental consulting and operations industry.

W. Kirby Wagg, CEO

A respected leader and consultant with decades of industry experience, Mr. Wagg has established a reputation for operational excellence, strategic leadership, and transformative business consulting within the textile rental, linen service, and facility services sectors. His expertise has helped organizations throughout the hospitality, healthcare, restaurant, and commercial markets improve operational efficiency, strengthen customer service performance, and drive sustainable growth.

Drawing from a legacy rooted in a family-owned textile rental business with more than 124 years of history, Mr. Wagg brings a rare combination of hands-on operational knowledge and executive leadership experience. Throughout his career, he has advised companies specializing in mats, uniforms, linens, and facility services, providing comprehensive operational assessments, in-plant evaluations, sales growth strategies, and performance improvement initiatives tailored to each organization's unique challenges and goals.

Widely recognized for his deep understanding of textile rental operations and commercial laundry services, Mr. Wagg has successfully guided organizations through periods of operational transformation and market change. His leadership proved especially impactful during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, where he successfully led his family business through a critical transition while helping position the organization for future success and next-generation leadership.

In addition to his consulting work, Mr. Wagg has remained actively engaged within the industry and his community. He maintains professional affiliations with the Textile Rental Services Association and CSC while continuing to advocate for operational excellence, leadership development, and industry advancement. His commitment to community service is reflected in his previous role as Board Chair of the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka.

Mr. Wagg's professional achievements have been recognized through numerous honors and awards, including the Textile Rental Services Association Longevity Award in 2022, Businessman of the Year in Orillia in 2019, and the YMCA Skid Watson Award. These distinctions underscore his enduring influence, leadership, and dedication to excellence within the textile rental and linen services industry.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Wagg values personal wellness and balance through activities including yoga, walking, and boating. He attributes much of his success to the support and encouragement of his family, colleagues, mentors, and professional peers throughout his career.

Looking toward the future, Mr. Wagg remains committed to helping textile rental and facility service organizations overcome operational challenges, strengthen leadership teams, and achieve long-term sustainable growth. Guided by a leadership philosophy centered on building strong teams, empowering people, and pursuing continuous improvement, he continues to serve as a trusted advisor and respected voice within the industry.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle