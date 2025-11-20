The Inner Circle acknowledges, Wanda Smith, CEO as a 2025 Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

BALTIMORE, Md., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Wanda Smith, CEO is acknowledged as a 2025 Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to the Staffing Industry.

Wanda Smith, CEO

Wanda Smith, the founder and CEO of Symphony Placements, has transformed the staffing industry with over 30+ years of experience and a vision for empowering businesses with exceptional talent. Established in 2006, Symphony Placements is a nationally recognized staffing firm specializing in temporary and supplemental staffing for both government and private sectors. The company's consultative approach enables it to match clients with the right talent for roles in large customer contact centers, medical, administrative, and legal services, as well as large project staffing for call centers with augmented staff working virtually, saving our clients overhead across the continental U.S.

Ms. Smith, who launched Symphony Placements at the age of 59 as a widow, has grown the firm into a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Women Business Enterprise (WBE), and Small Women Minority Business (SWARM) and Women's Business Enterprises National Council (WBENC). WOSB certification is currently under review. Under her leadership, the company expanded from its roots in Baltimore to a trusted national staffing partner, fostering long-term client relationships and securing government certifications that attest to its excellence in service.

A recognized leader in the staffing industry, Ms. Smith prides herself on her innovative and consultative approach to matching clients with the right talent. Developing recruiting and onboarding best practices augmenting talent for International Human Service, advisory, consulting, technology companies She has also been a trailblazer for female empowerment, building a legacy as a role model for women in business. Beyond business, Ms. Smith enjoys golf, cruising, and traveling, balancing her successful career with a vibrant personal life alongside her husband, John Ritzenthaler, and her son, Alban Smith, Jr.

Looking ahead, Ms. Smith is focused on Symphony Placements' long-term growth and success. With a succession plan in place, her business partner, Marta Chavatel, President was and is instrumental in growing the business to what it has become today. She is currently the face of the company handling everyday operations and business development, is set to take over the CEO position, ensuring the firm's continued growth and influence in the staffing industry when Wanda slows down and retires.

