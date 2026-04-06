The Inner Circle acknowledges Whitney Daum as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

DENVER, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Whitney Daum is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to medical science and infection prevention.

Whitney Daum has built a distinguished career in the medical field with a specialized focus in infection prevention and public health. Her work reflects a deep commitment to protecting patients, strengthening healthcare systems, and advancing evidence based strategies that improve safety and quality of care. With extensive experience in epidemiology and nursing, she has played an essential role in safeguarding communities and supporting frontline healthcare workers, particularly during the Covid epidemic where her efforts helped save countless lives.

Ms. Daum earned a Master of Public Health in epidemiology from the Colorado School of Public Health in 2014. She also holds a Master of Science in Nursing from the American Sentinel College of Nursing and Health Sciences and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Akron in 2009. Her academic accomplishments provide a strong foundation for her clinical expertise and leadership within the healthcare environment. She is also a licensed registered nurse.

Her professional affiliations include the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. This organization supports her continued engagement with emerging research, national standards, and best practices that guide infection prevention efforts across medical settings.

Ms. Daum's career has centered on helping save lives, improving outcomes, and navigating the unprecedented challenges of the Covid pandemic. Her resilience, clinical insight, and dedication to public health have made her a respected voice within the field.

Beyond her work in healthcare, she is passionate about animal rescue and remains committed to improving the well being of both people and animals in her community. She credits Katie Cary as an influential mentor whose guidance helped shape her professional path.

Family remains at the heart of Ms. Daum's life. She expresses deep appreciation for the support of her loved ones, acknowledging their encouragement throughout her journey in medicine and public health.

Her philosophy is grounded in the golden rule, a guiding principle that reflects her belief in compassion, integrity, and treating others with respect in all circumstances.

Ms. Daum looks forward to continued service in infection prevention and public health as she remains committed to advancing safe, effective, and equitable healthcare for all.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle