The Inner Circle Acknowledges, William A. Calabria as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Osteopathic Medicine

GASTONIA, N.C., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, William A. Calabria is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Calabria began his educational journey at Monmouth University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He then graduated with his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine in 2000 and completed a residency in emergency medicine at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in 2002. He completed a second residency in internal medicine and emergency medicine, and a fellowship in sports medicine at St. Barnabas Medical Center/Newark Beth Israel Hospital. 

Board-certified in internal medicine by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine (AOBIM), the doctor notes that the AOBIM is an organization that provides board certification to qualified Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine who specialize in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of disease in adults. He explained that internal medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in internal medicine are called internists and they manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall well-being.

Dr. Calabria is a hospital-based physician who sees patients at CaroMont Regional Medical Center and in the ICU. He treats various conditions on a daily basis and explained that CaroMont Regional Medical Center is a not-for-profit hospital located in Gastonia, North Carolina. Its mission is to provide compassionate exceptional and highly reliable care and to be the community's most trusted healthcare partner.

Dr. Calabria is an active member of the American Osteopathic Association and notes that his mentors are Steven Grincon, MD, and Michael Brescia, MD.

