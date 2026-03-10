The Inner Circle acknowledges William E. Corbin as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

NEWBURGH, N.Y., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, William E. Corbin is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to semiconductor technology and innovation.

William E. Corbin

William E. Corbin has established a remarkable career of more than four decades in the semiconductor and technology sectors. In 2025, he founded Corbin Stratech Consulting LLC in Newburgh, New York, where he serves as owner and chief executive officer. In this role, he provides strategic consulting services informed by his extensive industry experience and deep technical knowledge. His work reflects a longstanding commitment to operational efficiency, resilience, outsourcing strategy, and advancing next generation microelectronics.

Mr. Corbin began his academic path with an Associate of Science degree in pre engineering, graduating cum laude from Delta College in 1980. He continued his studies at Michigan Technological University, earning a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering with a focus on industrial engineering and data systems in 1982. His professional development later included the IBM agile explorer certification in 2016, equipping him with methodologies that support the execution of efficient and complex technical initiatives.

His distinguished career includes impactful contributions during his tenure at IBM Corporation. One of his most notable accomplishments was developing and implementing the first copper electroplating system at IBM's Advanced Semiconductor Technology Center in East Fishkill, New York in 1995. This groundbreaking innovation significantly improved semiconductor performance and remains influential in the evolution of modern microelectronics. His work has also resulted in multiple United States patents that continue to move the industry forward.

In addition to his leadership in fabrication and technology development, Mr. Corbin has contributed to advancing semiconductor knowledge through co authorship of Rethinking the Approach to Higher 450mm Process Gas Flows. This case study was presented at the IEEE Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Conference in Saratoga Springs, New York in 2014 and reflects his ongoing role in industry thought leadership.

Mr. Corbin holds affiliations with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and has earned multiple awards throughout his career for technical excellence, including the Outstanding Technical Achievement Award and several division level recognitions from IBM.

His commitment to service extends beyond his professional life. Mr. Corbin contributed several years as a Cub Scout leader and served as treasurer of finance on the campaign team of New York Assemblyman Frank Skartados from 2010 to 2018, demonstrating his support for community and civic engagement.

Looking ahead, Mr. Corbin intends to continue using his expertise to create positive and ethical advancements in the technology sector. He remains dedicated to mentoring future innovators and applying his knowledge to improve society through the continued progress of semiconductor technology.

