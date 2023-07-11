The Inner Circle Acknowledges, William Wallace as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Education & Training Field

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, William Wallace is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the Education & Training Field.

Dr. Wallace began his educational journey at The University of Louisville where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and Technology. He then received a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and completed his formal education at Walden University where he earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree.

William Wallace (PRNewsfoto/The Inner Circle)

Armed with a prestigious education, Dr. Wallace asserts that he has more than 40 years of experience and is a lifelong learner and educator. Focused on leading, training, educating, coaching, and mentoring, he is a Harvard University JFK School of Business Senior Executive Fellow and is certified as a Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma with post-graduate work in the National Strategy Studies program.

A testament to his leadership and field expertise, the doctor has been past director for the Board of Directors of the International Association of Continuing Education and Training and served on the Bylaws & Finance committees. He is a former examiner for the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for Excellence sponsored by the U.S. Department of Commerce and is currently a professional affiliate with the College of William and Mary.

In addition to his responsibilities in his field, Dr. Wallace is recognized as an expert in leadership, training, educating, coaching, and mentoring and has been a consultant with several esteemed organizations, including Walt Disney Inc., Duke University, Abrams Informational Systems, the American University of Cairo in Egypt, among others. He is also an active contributor to the Commonwealth Catholic Charities of Virginia, St. Jude Hospital for Children, and the BNJ Foundation.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Wallace currently serves as the CEO of the Historical Triangle Driving School, LLC. located in Williamsburg. He is also an Honorary Kentucky Colonel; is a member of Phi Delta Kappa International; and a member of the Gold Key Honor Society.

In his spare time, the doctor enjoys family and friends, traveling, teaching, and learning. For additional information, visit https//www.historicaltriangledrivingschool.org

