The Inner Circle acknowledges Sally Campbell as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

TRAVELERS REST, S.C., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sally Campbell is honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Air quality standards and environmental compliance.

Dr. Sally Campbell, a distinguished leader in environmental science and regulatory consulting, is being recognized for her decades-long impact on air quality management, environmental compliance, and organizational leadership across both the private and public sectors.

Sally Campbell

Throughout her career, Dr. Campbell has provided expert guidance in long-range planning, management consulting, and health risk assessment, helping clients navigate some of the most complex environmental and regulatory challenges. Her contributions span multiple industries with a particular focus on air quality standards and environmental compliance. She has been instrumental in supporting major industrial installations across the country, advising them on adherence to federal, state, and local air pollution regulations.

Dr. Campbell earned her Ph.D. in Atmospheric and Nuclear Chemistry from the University of Maryland and an M.A. in Management and Organizational Development from the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. Prior to founding her own consulting firm, she served as Technical Director for Atmospheric Services at Martin Marietta (now Lockheed Martin). In that role, she led innovative air quality research and managed teams providing strategic environmental guidance to government agencies and industrial clients.

A Qualified Environmental Professional (QEP), Dr. Campbell is a committed member of several professional organizations, including the Air & Waste Management Association (AWMA) and the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). She has held notable leadership roles, including Vice Chair of the AWMA Ethics Committee, where she advanced discussions on professional standards, integrity, and scientific stewardship. Her extensive volunteer service supporting social service agencies further reflects her deep dedication to community impact.

Dr. Campbell attributes her success to lifelong hard work and unwavering dedication to her field. One piece of advice that shaped her path was too stay focused and work hard to achieve your goals guided not only her professional achievements but also her personal journey, including a 30-year marriage she considers one of her greatest joys.

Although now retired, Dr. Campbell remains committed to staying informed amid the continual evolution of science and environmental regulations. She upholds lifelong learning as a personal and professional priority, remaining engaged with current research and scientific publications.

Through her decades of leadership, mentorship, and unwavering commitment to environmental excellence, Dr. Sally Campbell leaves a lasting legacy one defined by integrity, expertise, and a profound dedication to improving both industry and community.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle