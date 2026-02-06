The Inner Circle acknowledges William Wilson as an Inner Circle Lifetime

DESOTO, Texas, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, William Wilson is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to Safety & Asset Protection.

William Wilson Jr. is a strategic Safety, Asset Protection, and Risk Management executive with more than 30 years of experience protecting people, property, and performance across complex, multi-state operations. A forward-focused leader, he has built and led scalable Safety, Asset Protection, Loss Prevention, and Crisis Management programs for major retail, commercial facilities services, and distribution organizations, helping companies reduce risk exposure, strengthen compliance, and improve profitability.

William currently serves as Vice President of Safety & Asset Protection at AHI Facility Services Inc., where he provides enterprise oversight of safety, security, loss prevention, risk management, fleet management and crisis response across 500+ client locations in multiple states. In this role, he partners with executive leadership and Fortune 500 clients to design OSHA-compliant safety standards, deploy asset protection technologies, direct incident investigations, and establish data-driven performance indicators that align safety and operational objectives.

Previously, William spent nearly a decade as Assistant Vice President of Loss Prevention & Security at Half Price Books, where he built a comprehensive loss prevention and security program supporting more than 140 retail locations, eight distribution centers, and e-commerce operations generating over $400 million in annual revenue. Under his leadership, the organization achieved multi-million-dollar sustained profit improvements, implemented e-commerce fraud controls, and advanced company-wide crisis management, business continuity, and workplace safety initiatives.

Earlier in his career, William held regional and national leadership roles at Compass Group USA, Sears, Roebuck & Co., and major retail organizations including TJX – Marshalls, KB Toys, and Stage Stores Inc. His experience spans national crisis management, regulatory compliance, investigative programs, business continuity planning, security technology deployment, OSHA standards enforcement, and talent development of high-performing Safety, Asset Protection and LP teams across the U.S.

A recognized industry contributor, William currently serves on the National Safety Council (NSC) has served on the National Retail Federation (NRF) Loss Prevention Council and has been acknowledged for his work in workplace violence prevention and active shooter preparedness. Throughout his career, he has built collaborative relationships with executives, field leaders, legal/insurance partners, and clients, consistently driving cultural alignment around safety and compliance. Notable achievements include a 60% reduction in loss resulting in more than $3 million in profit improvement, implementation of crisis communication and disaster recovery frameworks supporting 4,800+ business units, and establishment of enterprise safety and asset protection infrastructures during periods of organizational growth.

William holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Henderson State University and has completed advanced interviewing and interrogation training through Wicklander-Zulawski. He is known for his integrity, operational maturity, calm leadership during crisis, and ability to translate safety and asset protection principles into business value.

