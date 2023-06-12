The Inner Circle Acknowledges,Dawn Cashie as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Provider for her contributions to the fields of Obstetrics and Gynecology

BURBANK, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dawn Cashie is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Provider for her contributions to the fields of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Cashie pursued higher education at University of California at Davis where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Sciences and attended the University of California at Davis where she graduated with her Medical Degree. She capped her scholarship by finishing an internship in 1994 and residency in 1997 in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Adventist Health White Memorial.

Affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Dr. Cashie works at Providence Medical Institute Burbank Women's Health Center. Touting a special interest in high-risk obstetrics, her clinical areas of expertise include the full spectrum of obstetrics and gynecology from puberty to menopause and infertility. According to the doctor, obstetrics and gynecology (OB-GYN) is the medical specialty that encompasses the two subspecialties of obstetrics (covering pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period) and gynecology (covering the health of the female reproductive system-vagina, uterus, ovaries, and breasts). An obstetrician-gynecologist specializes in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases and disorders that affect women, such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, and menopause. They work with expecting mothers throughout their pregnancies during childbirth and into postpartum.

Designed with the patients' comfort and care in mind, the goal of Dr. Cashie's practice is to provide a friendly, warm environment where women can be treated with the special care they deserve and the utmost courtesy and respect. Dr. Cashie notes that she is committed to excellence in comprehensive health care for women and her approach involves understanding the patients' health care needs and implementing state-of-the-art techniques and compassionate care.

Dr. Cashie has a strong believe that during pregnancy, it is the patient's body and pregnancy and her role is to help guide each woman through this important step in life. Specializing in high-risk pregnancies, including nausea and vomiting, diabetes, hypertension, preeclampsia, multiple gestation, preterm delivery, fetal growth restriction, cervical insufficiency, and much more, Dr. Cashie's comprehensive practice also treats a wide variety of women's health issues.

Board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG), Dr. Cashie notes that the mission of the ABOG is to define specialty standards; certify obstetricians and gynecologists; and facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge, practice, and professionalism in women's health. A testament to her professionalism and expertise, the doctor is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; a member of the Los Angeles OB/GYN Society; and has been the recipient of a Patients Choice Award (2018 2009 2008) and Top 10 Doctor City (2014).

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Cashie enjoys spending time with her family as well as skiing, hiking, and camping. She is fluent in both English and Spanish.

