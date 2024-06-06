­­­­Debuting in the US with its first chapter based in California, The Inner Mountain Foundation brings women together to discover their inner strength and overcome self-limitations — consequently expanding the potential of women around the world.

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inner Mountain Foundation global women's empowerment community has launched its first US chapter in California, celebrating with events in Los Angeles and San Francisco on June 3 and 5.

Diane Wang, Founder of The Inner Mountain Foundation, at US Chapter launch event. The Inner Mountain Foundation Launches in the US: Empowering Women Through Community and Education

The Foundation empowers women to stand up, speak out, and make a difference — starting with the first step of doing the work within, to overcome the limiting beliefs that hold women back from becoming the best possible version of themselves. Built upon the pillars of "Look Within," "Community," and "International," our programs encourage women to explore, break through, and live up by connecting with their hearts and bodies.

"The Inner Mountain Foundation is a community where women help women. We create an environment that supports self-discovery and mutual upliftment, centered around the concept of 'holding space,' which advocates for mindful presence and deep listening," said Diane Wang, Founder of The Inner Mountain Foundation; and Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHGATE Group , one of China's leading cross-border B2B e-commerce marketplaces

"Our goal is to foster a social movement that encourages women to tackle internal challenges and break free of limiting beliefs that hinder their potential."

Future Steps for The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation is built on over 20 years of cross-border business expertise and millions of connections forged through DHGATE Group. This wealth of experience and global reach enriches the Foundation's offerings of practical guidance and support.

One goal for The Inner Mountain Foundation is to create new opportunities for the thousands of female buyers, content creators, and influencers who collaborate on DHGATE Group's social commerce platform, MyyShop.

"We are enthusiastic about expanding our impact with the launch of our California chapter. We look forward to hosting many local networking events, bringing together DHgate buyers, MyyShop influencers, local female entrepreneurs, and aspiring businesswomen," Diane said. "The Inner Mountain Foundation is a unique and innovative community that enables its members to grow and give back, creating a sustainable and mutually beneficial environment. With chapters worldwide, each with its own character, we can foster a dynamic and vibrant culture across country borders."

Kicking Off the US Chapter in Style

The two launch events for The Inner Mountain Foundation were met with widespread support from partners, esteemed industry leaders, and members of the California community of aspiring female entrepreneurs.

Special invitations to the launch event were sent to American content creators working with MyyShop. The creators were also invited to a preliminary networking event on May 30 in downtown LA at the MyyShop Sample Center Couch Area.

Diane personally attended the launch events to engage more deeply with US-based female entrepreneurs, as did Natasha Walstra, Diane's co-host on The Inner Mountain Foundation's flagship podcast, The Climb — which features inspirational interviews with women who rose above difficult personal and professional challenges. Natasha is also a founding member of The Inner Mountain Foundation's California chapter and host of the "Own Your Voice" and "Leading Comments" podcasts.

"I am so excited we are officially announcing Inner Mountain to the world and launching the first US Chapter," Natasha said in a presentation at the Los Angeles launch event. "Community is key, and that's essential to what The Inner Mountain Foundation is looking to build: to provide a platform for women to support and nurture each other and their businesses."

Other notable guests included fintech industry pioneer and expert, Yu Jin; branding expert and Founder of Electric Collab, Emily Paulsen; Dr. Noor Ali, Founder of her own health insurance consulting practice; Founder of Reignite Media, content strategist and podcast coach, Rita Richi; Honorary President of the American International Investment Council (AIIC), Hong; and Peifeng Yang (Allen), Founder and CEO of VIP Store. MyyShop content creators, all of whom are high-achieving creators and social commerce entrepreneurs, were also in attendance.

Building a Community to Last

The Inner Mountain Foundation launched its global website in October 2023 and also has an international chapter in China. Regular offline meetups and events have been ongoing since last year, including a party bus event at ASD Market Week in Las Vegas as well as a mindfulness meditation side-event connecting its China chapter members with more resources and offline experience at DHgate's Seller Conference in Shenzhen.

Diane has also authored a motivational book titled The Inner Mountain that details her "Inner Mountain" philosophy (which the Foundation is named after). On presale now, the book will be officially released by Forbes Books in October 2024. The Inner Mountain details Diane's experiences spanning three decades as a corporate executive and entrepreneur, and offers clear insights on how anyone can find their inner mountain of personal strength and conviction to succeed in the modern world.

Having been deeply involved in championing women's empowerment for over a decade, Diane seeks to build new digital inclusion and business leadership opportunities for women around the world. In addition to founding The Inner Mountain Foundation, Diane is also the Founder of the international women's entrepreneurship community APEC Women Connect, and has worked extensively with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, the World Trade Organization (WTO), the G20 forum, the BRICS Women's Business Alliance and other high-level international organizations.

"Our programs focus on soft skills training, equipping women to be their greatest, most empowered selves in every aspect of their lives," she said.

During her speech at the Los Angeles launch event, Diane shared her personal North Stars, including always listening to her heart and pursuing what ignites a spark in her eyes. These guiding principles have served her well in her life, businesses, and ongoing innovations, inspiring her to dedicate over 10 years to international women's empowerment initiatives and activism. She explained how The Inner Mountain Foundation was formed to help women overcome their self-doubts and self-limitations, which she identifies as greater barriers to women's success than any lack of technical skills. "We create an environment that supports self-discovery and mutual upliftment, centered around the concept of 'holding space,' which advocates for mindful presence and deep listening," Diane said.

With the Foundation's link to DHgate, its programs are able to leverage on a huge, established network of international business connections. In particular, the Foundation can connect international small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs (such as social commerce content creators) with the Chinese supply chain.

Diane shared the story of Serena, an American entrepreneur who sells wellness products and member of the Foundation's California chapter. Many entrepreneurs and social commerce content creators lack access to good and established supply chains for their businesses, while many DHgate's Chinese suppliers have great products but limited access to international businesses. Drawn together by shared values and a desire for business growth, entrepreneurs like Serena and DHgate are able to help each other grow and strengthen business relationships, which in turn sparks new ideas for collaboration — demonstrating the power of the Foundation's supportive network.

"Serena told me, 'I hope to connect local women in California with more female sellers from China. We can become friends — and friends' products are always more trustworthy,'" Diane said.

"And on that point, I wholeheartedly agree. We are working hard to facilitate direct communication between our American and Chinese members as soon as possible."

The Inner Mountain Foundation invites you to join our mission to empower women to overcome challenges and reach their fullest potential. Whether as a member, supporter, or partner, your involvement is crucial to our cause.

Together, we can make a meaningful impact and create a world where every woman has the opportunity to thrive. Join us and be part of this transformative journey. Please visit https://innermountain.org/ .

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation promotes the empowerment of women through education, community, and outreach. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. As a global foundation and women's empowerment community, we invest in impact-making educational resources that we seek to make as broadly accessible as possible. Our goal is to focus the work of the Inner Mountain on the soft skills training that we believe helps equip women to be their greatest, most empowered selves across their most wholly integrated life (connecting the self with work, family, community, and legacy).

For more information, please visit innermountain.org

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2023, DHgate served more than 77 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.6 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

