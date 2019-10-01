The Institute Of Culinary Education Announces New Demo Series With Prominent Chefs

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) announced a new event series designed to inspire students, alumni and the industry. ICE's Elite Chef Series will bring some of the world's most prominent and respected chefs to ICE to share the stories behind their illustrious careers, while leading a demonstration of one of their signature recipes or techniques. They'll highlight their approaches to food and respective styles in an intimate setting conducive to career-inspiring conversations, making themselves available to the next generation of chefs in a more accessible setting than their restaurant reservations. Priority registration will be provided to ICE students and alumni and the remainder of the seats will be released to the general public for each event.

"ICE is always looking to enhance our programs and bring unique resources and experiences to our students and the larger food community," said Rick Smilow, ICE president and CEO. "The culinary mastery and artistry these chefs demonstrate will no doubt be inspirational to our diploma program students as they move forward in their studies and careers."

The series kicks off on October 15, 2019, with Nicolas Sale, executive chef at Ritz Paris, home of two-Michelin-starred restaurant, La Table de L'Espadon, and one-Michelin-starred Les Jardins de L'Espadon. He's earned one and two stars at four restaurants throughout France, after gaining experience with chefs Pierre Gagnaire, Alain Senderens, Philippe Legendre and Marc Marchand. Chef Nicolas will demonstrate his authentic and creative style, sourcing the highest-quality products for contemporary interpretations of French traditions.

On November 13, ICE will host Chef Paul Liebrandt, who will share how he combines classic techniques with his avant garde, contemporary and graphic-visual style. Chef Paul is best known for his most recent position as executive chef at Corton in Tribeca. There, he earned two Michelin stars and a three-star review from The New York Times, which called him "a high priest of hospitality." Chef Paul's experience extends to The Elm, Atlas, Bouley Bakery, Papillion and Gilt in New York City, preceded by work under Pierre Gagnaire, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Raymond Blanc and Marco Pierre White in London and Paris. He has earned accolades from Food & Wine and Esquire and was featured in an Emmy-nominated and James Beard Award-winning HBO documentary, "A Matter of Taste: Serving Up Paul Liebrandt," in 2011. He published "To the Bone" in 2013 and launched Crumpet Consulting this year.

Fredrik Berselius, the Swedish chef and co-owner of Aska, the Nordic concept that has earned two Michelin stars and acclaim from Bon Appetit, Eater, Grub Street and The New York Times, will join ICE's series on December 11. Chef Fredrik's earlier experiences in New York include work at Aquavit, Corton and Per Se. His first cookbook, "Aska," was released in 2018. Chef Fredrik will demonstrate a dish that showcases his fusion of Scandinavian influences with regional, seasonal ingredients that combine elements of nature, design, candor and ambition.

"Culinary greats have the potential to shape students and young chefs' future careers. The success reached by those at the highest level can be an inspiration to those at the beginning of their culinary journeys. Here, chefs will take a moment to personally identify with the students and influence them in one of the most formative periods of their lives," said Barry Tonkinson, ICE director of culinary research and development and co-creator of the series.

In 2020 ICE will host chefs Daniel Boulud, Abram Bissell of The Modern and others. Visit https://www.ice.edu/newyork/events for a calendar of Elite Chef Series events and to reserve limited seating, as demand for the series indicates that the first three demonstrations will likely sell out.

The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) is one of the largest and most diverse culinary schools in the world with campuses in New York and Los Angeles. Established in 1975, ICE offers award-winning six to 13-month career training programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry & Baking Arts, Health-Supportive Culinary Arts, Restaurant & Culinary Management and Hotel & Hospitality Management and continuing education programs in Artisan Bread Baking and The Art of Cake Decorating — with more than 14,000 successful alumni, many of whom are leaders in the industry. Notable alumni of ICE's programs include Gail Simmons, Missy Robbins, Marc Murphy, Mashama Bailey and Steve Samson. ICE also offers continuing education for culinary professionals, hosts more than 500 special events each year and is home to one of the world's largest recreational cooking, baking and beverage programs with 26,000 students annually.

