The Institute of Internal Auditors Achieves New Milestone in Academic Partnership Growth

Its academic programs expanded into seven new countries in 2024

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) has reached a significant milestone in the growth of its academic partnership programs, now encompassing more than 140 schools globally after expanding into seven new countries this year.

Since 1985, The IIA and Internal Audit Foundation (Foundation) have formally recognized and endorsed accredited colleges and universities that teach internal audit curriculum through the Internal Auditing Education Partnership (IAEP) program and Internal Audit Awareness Program (IAAP). This year saw the largest year-over-year increase in total partnerships and participating countries as the programs added a combined 20 schools and expanded into Mongolia, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Singapore and Somalia.

"For decades, The IIA's Internal Audit Foundation has been committed to bridging the gap between the internal audit profession and academia through its academic relations and engagement efforts," said Warren Stippich, Jr., CIA, CRMA, CPA, President of the Internal Audit Foundation and National Managing Principal – Advisory Services Quality and Risk at Grant Thornton Advisors LLC. "This milestone reflects our dedication to advancing education and empowering the next generation of internal auditors while enhancing real-world learning opportunities. We look forward to reaching more educators and students and driving continued innovation and growth."

The programs are designed to prepare students with the skills and knowledge to help them conduct internal audits upon graduation, as well as provide a foundation for the Certified Internal Auditor® (CIA®) examination. Through scholarship opportunities, curriculum, and case studies designed to supplement classroom learning, the IAEP program and IAAP uphold the Foundation's mission of advancing internal audit education and the profession globally, as well as support the student pipeline.

"Our academic partnership programs are critical to developing the next generation of internal auditors and we place high importance on creating pathways that prepare students for future success," added Stippich.

Earlier this month, the Foundation opened its 2025 academic scholarship and grant applications, which will be accepted until April 15, 2025. Eligible students are invited to apply for the Larry B. Sawyer Student Scholarship and the Internal Audit Dissertation Scholarship, while IAEP institutions may apply for funding through the IAEP Grant Program.

The Foundation's academic partnership programs, grants, and scholarships are made possible through contributions to the Academic Fund. To donate, please visit theiia.org/IAFdonate.

About the Internal Audit Foundation

The Internal Audit Foundation is an essential global resource for advancing the internal audit profession. Foundation-funded research provides internal audit practitioners and their stakeholders with insight on emerging topics and promotes and advances the value of the internal audit profession globally. In addition, through its Academic Fund, the Foundation supports the profession's future by providing grants to students and educators who participate in The Institute of Internal Auditors' Internal Auditing Education Partnership program. For more information, visit theiia.org/Foundation.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors and the Internal Audit Profession

Internal auditing is an independent, objective assurance and advisory service designed to add value and improve an organization's operations. It helps an organization accomplish its objectives by bringing a systematic, disciplined approach to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of governance, risk management, and control processes.

The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 250,000 global members and has awarded more than 200,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia.org.

