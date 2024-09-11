The Institute of Internal Auditors to Host Financial Services Exchange in DC, September 23 - 24

LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) will host its Financial Services Exchange in Washington, DC from September 23 to 24. The event will bring together corporate executives and thought leaders from across the financial services and fintech industries to discuss the emerging risks and trends impacting organizations today.

The Financial Services program will feature more than 30 sessions and panel discussions, led by experts in wealth management, banking, fintech, and emerging technology. A key focus will be on the evolving regulatory landscape and how firms in these sectors can ensure effective risk management and compliance with changing regulations.

"The financial services industry faces unique and complex challenges in mitigating potential risks and ensuring compliance with government regulations," said Terry Grafenstine, Chair of the Global Board of Directors of The IIA. "In addition to operating in a time of rapid change and disruption, financial services companies often face heightened scrutiny and stringent reporting requirements from regulators. The IIA's Financial Services Exchange will be a critical opportunity for executives and audit leaders worldwide to learn how leading financial institutions are navigating these emerging threats while keeping pace with evolving regulations."

Conference Highlights

The program spans a wide range of topics, with a particular focus on disruptive trends related to emerging technology and artificial intelligence, compliance considerations for fintech companies, and the evolving regulatory landscape for financial services organizations. Key sessions include:

Opening Remarks: Terry Grafenstine , IIA Chair of the Global Board of Directors, will deliver an opening message, exploring the rise of emerging technologies and the importance of self-education and curiosity in risk management practices.

, IIA Chair of the Global Board of Directors, will deliver an opening message, exploring the rise of emerging technologies and the importance of self-education and curiosity in risk management practices. Digital Fraud and Artificial Intelligence: A session on the rise of AI in digital fraud and how financial services companies can proactively mitigate digital threats.

A session on the rise of AI in digital and how financial services companies can proactively mitigate digital threats. Governance of Blockchain and Crypto : Key lessons from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, with insights on how fintech companies can ensure proper risk management moving forward.

Key lessons from the collapse of exchange FTX, with insights on how fintech companies can ensure proper risk management moving forward. Auditing Fintechs : An exploration of the ethical considerations in auditing fintech organizations, focusing on the prominent risks associated with technology-dependent financial services.

: An exploration of the ethical considerations in auditing fintech organizations, focusing on the prominent risks associated with technology-dependent financial services. Keeping Pace with Regulations: A deep dive into the ever-changing regulatory landscape and how companies today can keep pace with evolving regulations, including internal audit's role in regulatory monitoring.

A deep dive into the ever-changing regulatory landscape and how companies today can keep pace with evolving regulations, including internal audit's role in regulatory monitoring. Disruptive Trends in Banking: An examination of the regional banking sector evolution and how AI is disrupting risk management for internal audit and compliance teams.

Risk in Focus Report Release

During the conference, The IIA will release its latest Risk in Focus research report, which details the most pressing risks facing organizations today across industries. Developed from feedback from over 3,500 internal audit leaders globally, the report provides insights on how digital disruption, evolving regulations, and climate change are impacting organizations today.

Registration

Those interested in attending the Financial Services Exchange are encouraged to register here and can view the full event program here. A virtual option is available for those who cannot attend in person.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors and the Internal Audit Profession

Internal auditing is an independent, objective assurance and consulting activity designed to add value, improve an organization's operations, and help organizations meet their goals. Internal auditors are strategic business partners who bring an in-depth understanding of business culture, systems, and processes, which helps them evaluate and improve the effectiveness of risk management, control, and governance processes.

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 245,000 global members and has awarded more than 200,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia.org.

SOURCE The Institute of Internal Auditors