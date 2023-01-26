The Institute of Medicine of Chicago hosts a talk with Chicago Family Health

The Thrive Exchange About the Revitalization of the South Shore (Achieving Health Equity program series)

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago is hosting a virtual talk on the revitalization South Shore with the Chicago Family Health Center which is part of Thrive Exchange on Fri. Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM CT. Ms. Sherry Pace, CEO of Chicago Family Health and Ms. Tania Kadakia, Director of Partnerships and Residential Investments, DL3 Realty will discuss the revitalization of the South Shore. This is Chicago Family Health's first initiative into mixed use of housing and retail. Chicago Family Health has six other center locations. This project is addressing the need for more health equity for this area. The webinar is free and open to all. More details and to register, visit this page.

When completed, the project will provide a FQHC with wrap around services, apartments and retail to the South Side of Chicago. The health care center will be in the 20,000-square-foot Ringer Building. The completed project will provide 450 jobs. The project was one of six finalists for the $10 Chicago Prize with Pritzker Traubert Foundation.

Meeting transportation needs is also part of the overall plan. This project plan was launched in 2021 as part of the City of Chicago INVEST South/West competitive funding award in 2021. The project is expected to be fully operational and ready for occupancy in 2024.

Since its founding in 1977, Chicago Family Health Center (CFHC) has become the primary care medical home for thousands of Chicagoans, including some of the city's most vulnerable populations. As an award winning, nationally-recognized leading voice for community health centers, CFHC has played a vital role in providing access to affordable, comprehensive healthcare services to underserved communities throughout Chicago. Visit https://chicagofamilyhealth.org.

DL3 Realty is a full-service real estate development firm committed to accelerating the transformation of emerging communities through high-impact commercial real estate projects. They are connecting capital and communities. Visit www.dl3realty.com.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to meet better the needs of its members and the Chicago, Counties and the State of Illinois community. 501c3 non-profit organization. Visit www.iomc.org.

