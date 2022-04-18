The InsurTech Summit 2022 Announces Agenda and Speakers

SAN DIEGO , April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Carrier Management has announced the agenda and speakers for the InsurTech Summit 2022. This is a virtual, two-day event beginning at 8 a.m. Pacific on Tuesday, May 10 and continuing on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Registration is now open at: TheInsurtechSummit.com.

Last year's conference attracted over 1,500 registrants from 1000+ companies.

"The InsurTech space is constantly evolving as it works to harness the latest developments in technology and the rapid changes happening in insurance, particularly in the face of an ongoing pandemic, extreme weather events, and growing cyber risks," said Elizabeth Blosfield, Carrier Management deputy editor and overseer of the Wells Media publication's InsurTech and Insuring Cyber email newsletters. "The summit's two-day format will allow us to not only dive into the latest InsurTech innovations and insights, but also explore how the industry is navigating the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, an active merger and acquisition landscape, and the talent gap." Elizabeth is also the host of Insurance Journal's popular Insuring Cyber podcast.

The theme for InsurTech Summit 2022 is "Towards a Safer, Smarter, Better World".

Speakers & panelists include: Al Griffin, Principal Solutions Consultant & Product Manager, Alacriti, Kim Cook, Vice President of Alliances, OneShield, Neil Pearson, Chief Strategy Officer, Arturo.AI, David Bairstow, Chief Product Officer of Insurance, EagleView, Chris Cheatham, Product Evangelist, Bold Penguin, Matthew Jones, Managing Director, Anthemis, Greg Williams, Senior Director of Analytics, AM Best, Lori Bailey, Chief Insurance Officer, Corvus Insurance, Bill Keogh, COO and Operating Partner, Eos Venture Partners, Lauri Putt Needleman, Vice President of People and Talent, Pie Insurance, Bob Dougherty, Head of Advocacy and Impact, Buckle, Bruce Dahlgren, CEO, MetricStream, Roman Itskovich, Co-Founder and Chief Risk Officer, At-Bay, Anthony Habayeb, Founder and CEO, Monitaur and Dan Spiegel, Head of Marketing and People, Branch Insurance.

A special thank you to our sponsors who make this conference FREE for attendees. They are: Alacriti, Arturo, EagleView and OneShield Software.

About The InsurTech Summit. - TheInsurtechSummit.com is a live, online conference about InsurTech innovations, risks and benefits of artificial intelligence and machine learning, how InsurTechs change the culture of work and more. It is a product of Carrier Management, which provides research, news, online media and a magazine for insurance company leaders. Carrier Management is a Wells Media Group Company, which serves the property/casualty insurance industry. Other brands of Wells Media Group include: Insurance Journal, the P/C insurance industry's leading website and magazine; Claims Journal, for P/C claims professionals; the Academy of Insurance an online learning center for P/C insurance professionals; Insurance Journal TV, a media site featuring insurance industry videos and podcasts, and MyNewMarkets.com, a searchable insurance markets directory which connects thousands of insurance agents with market providers every day.

