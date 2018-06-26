The Integer Group® Releases Final Installment Of Artificial Intelligence Study Series

In the fourth and final installment of the study, " Part 4: The Socioeconomics of AI ," Integer examines the data in light of the varying socioeconomic factors affecting today's shopping culture. Integer explores whether attitudes toward and adoption of AI technology differ based on socioeconomic factors including household income, education level, and region.

"We're no longer asking if people will use AI, but rather how it affects their decisions and how much control consumers and shoppers will turn over to AI," said Craig Elston, Global Chief Strategy Officer for The Integer Group. "When beginning to craft our study, there were more questions than answers regarding AI's collision with commerce; as we share the final installment of our findings, we can also now reflect on our key findings."

Part 1: "AI T oday" Key Finding – today's shopper is curious about AI and is starting to scratch the surface of AI's capabilities, seeing the intelligence as an assistant that can help with simple tasks like playing music or creating a shopping list.

Part 2: "AI Tomorrow" Key Finding – tomorrow's shoppers are open to allowing AI to make purchase decisions for "chore" transactions including everyday household items. However, they are not ready to relinquish power completely. Instead, they have a desire for AI to enhance its services with a value slant toward finding deals, saving time, or offering more customized suggestions tailored to specific needs.

Part 3: "AI and Retailers" Key Finding – A preferred retailer can affect desires and perceptions of AI. Tech-forward companies like Amazon and Walmart have shoppers that are more open to embracing AI for shopping, while core grocery shoppers are just behind the adoption curve.

The four-part series, Embracing The Machines: AI's Collision with Commerce, is available for download on Shopper Culture (http://www.shopperculture.com/our-studies.html), The Integer Group's global discussion about the impact of shopping culture on brand strategy.

For more information and media requests for our "Key Findings Deck," visit www.integer.com/artificialintelligence.

