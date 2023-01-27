The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Celebrating 40th Anniversary in 2023

While Rejoicing and Remembering the Past, The Fellowship Continues to Unite Christians and Jews Like Our World Has Never Seen

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023 with purposeful events highlighting its mission and work, past and present. Recently recognized as the 85th largest charity in the United States by Forbes with consistent high marks from Charity Navigator, The Fellowship began from Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein's dream of building bridges of understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jews.

Today, led by Rabbi Eckstein's daughter, Yael Eckstein, The Fellowship is known as the largest provider of humanitarian aid in Israel, with programs focused on alleviating poverty, providing security, and supporting aliyah (immigration to Israel). Further fueled by two consecutive years of double digit growth, The Fellowship has cumulatively raised more than $2.6 billion for Jewish people in need and saved countless lives, and has distributed millions of dollars in emergency aid and provided emergency response in countries around the world.

"It is so amazing to think that The Fellowship's biblical work – feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, sheltering the homeless, providing hope to the hopeless – has gone on for 40 years," Eckstein said. "But this year, even as we celebrate and honor our past, we'll be doing so with an eye toward the future, and doing what we do every day: serving those in need, and looking for new ways to save even more Jewish lives. We could not do so without the grace of God, and our wonderful supporters, who give so generously to support this cause. As people of faith, we are called to be God's partner in fulfilling biblical prophecy, which makes this next chapter so exciting for me personally."

The Fellowship work will continue in its 40th year under a heightened mission to unite Christians and Jews and provide aid like the world has never seen. Emergency response work has increased this past year with the war in Ukraine and is predicted to be sorely needed in 2023.

"This special anniversary year is a wonderful time to stop and reflect on what started as one man's vision 40 years ago, to where The Fellowship is today," said Robin Van Etten, Global Chief Operating Officer of The Fellowship. "I am excited about this special year as we continue to expand our impact by reaching more Jews in need in Israel, Ukraine, and around the world. We continue to share our ministry with Christians around the world as we expand the bridge that was built to even greater horizons."

Events to celebrate the legacy of The Fellowship will continue all year, with an observance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, and on February 23, The Fellowship will partner with the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) to dedicate a memorial plaque for Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein in Israel. Other key moments include the observances of Passover, Yom HaShoah, Israel's 75th Anniversary, Prayer at the Wall, and The Fellowship's Genesis 12:3 Challenge.

This year, The Fellowship will devote itself to acts of compassion, remembrance, and prayer like our world has never seen. By activating donors, partners, influencers and expanding its reach, The Fellowship will continue to nourish the seeds planted during the last 40 years while preparing itself for the next 40, further uniting Christians and Jews to support those in need.

To learn more about The Fellowship and how to participate in its 40th anniversary celebrations, visit https://www.ifcj.org/40th-anniversary .

About The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

For 40 years, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews has been leading efforts to build bridges between Christians and Jews and provide humanitarian care and lifesaving aid for Israel and the Jewish people. Through the generosity and loyalty each year of its donors, partners, and staff, The Fellowship helps over 1 million people living in poverty, has provided nearly 3,000 bomb shelters for security, and has helped 770,000 make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel. The Fellowship will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, continuing a mission to bless Israel and the Jewish people – like our world has never seen.

