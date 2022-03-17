The International Raelian Movement advocates making "lnternational Happiness Day" every day

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Happiness is in our genetic code. We have been created to be happy," said Rael—spiritual leader of the International Raelian Movement. "If we create a culture of 'being', it naturally creates peace and harmony, and this is what true happiness is because it comes from the inside," he continued.

The Raelian Movement fully supports the celebration of the International Happiness Day on March 20.

"The aspiration to be happy needs to be supported by society, its education, and its cultural choices and decisions as we all have an inner capacity to be happy that needs to be taught and nurtured," explained Kotaro Murakawa—Raelian Guide who spearheads the Raelian celebrations on International Happiness Day.

One of Rael's main teachings is that happiness can be reached instantly because it's a state that anyone can decide to be in at once. However, all aspects of our culture encourage and normalize misery with the media reporting mainly on what goes wrong in the world, and movies and books portraying jealousy, anger, fear, sadness as normal states of being.

For the past 48 years, every year and on each continent, the Raelian Movement has promoted and offered Happiness Academy trainings. "The scientific evidence that happiness is essential for our well being and that it can be attained by meditation practices is numerous," explained Murakawa.

"These are part of our teachings and the guest speakers at our Happiness Academies are always current when it comes to the latest developments on the science of Happiness. They also have decades of practice of the simple tools needed to make everyone's life a happy one," he added.

The Raelian Movement's mission is to bring to the public the knowledge that scientists coming from another planet have created us in their image and wish to return and meet us now that we live in the age of science where everything can be demystified and understood.

"We have been created to be happy. It was the vision of our creators to witness a civilization of individuals enjoying the multiple pleasures of the garden they were placed in as well as the pleasures of discovering the intrinsic beauty of the infinite universe of which they are a part," said Murakawa.

"We need more voices to bring and normalize peace and harmony in the heart of every human being whose fundamental right is to be happy," he concluded.

SOURCE Raelian Movement