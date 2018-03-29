The International Window Film Association Encourages Utility Companies to Help Customers Understand Window Film's Benefits

Up to one-third of heating and cooling costs can be lost through inefficient windows, and many utility customers have older less efficient single pane windows in their buildings. Once installed, window film may offer year-round savings of about five to 10 percent of the buildings' total energy bill. New window films block 40-60 percent of all energy being lost through glass in winter and may cut cooling costs by 30 percent.

"Professionally installed energy control window film is a highly effective way to save energy," said Darrell Smith, Executive Director of the IWFA. "Windows can allow in less than 25 percent of solar energy with window film installed, versus allowing in 90 percent without it. In addition, for commercial buildings, window film can deliver seven times the energy saving benefits per dollar spent compared with installing replacement windows."

As utilities and the commissions that oversee them are often interested in reaping the cost benefits of power conservation, encouraging customers to have a professional installation of window film can be a wise suggestion. There may also be Federal, state or local incentive programs for which installed window film may qualify. To view some available tax incentives, visit here.

For more information on the energy savings benefits of professionally installed window film and additional professional resources, visit www.iwfa.com.

About the International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a unified industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry though the use of education, research, advocacy and consumer awareness. The organization builds alliances with trade associations, utilities and government agencies to advance dealers' and distributors' businesses and provide value to their customers.

