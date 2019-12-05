The Interpublic Group of Companies Continues to Expand With Empire State Realty Trust

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., a global provider of marketing solutions, signed a 15,086 square foot lease on the 30th floor of 1400 Broadway. This expansion will increase the footprint of The Interpublic Group of Companies within ESRT's portfolio to 127,781 sq. ft. located at 1400 Broadway and 111 W. 33rd St.

"Empire State Realty Trust is proud to announce the third expansion by The Interpublic Group of Companies," said Thomas P. Durels, Executive Vice President, Real Estate, for ESRT. "1400 Broadway is located in the heart of Times Square South, which offers convenient access to transportation, and an abundance of food offerings and neighborhood amenities."

Scott Panzer, Robert Romano, and Shannon Rzeznikiewicz of Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. represented The Interpublic Group of Companies. Landlord representation was provided by Keith Cody and Leslie Nadel from ESRT and Scott J. Klau, Erik S. Harris, and Neil L. Rubin from Newmark Knight Frank.

