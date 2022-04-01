The Investment Trend Taking Wall Street By Storm

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracking the code for plant-based performance protein could be the key to grabbing a nice share of the $53-billion active lifestyle and $7-billion plant-based food markets. If you crack that code and celebrity athletes and Hollywood stars jump on board while it hits the shelves at some of the world's top retailers like GNC, Amazon, and the VitaminShoppe, the branding becomes larger than life. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND), Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF), Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM)

That's what people are looking for in this new megatrend market … a brand that encapsulates an entire lifestyle, captivates the star-studded world of professional sports and Offers future profit potential.

The company is PlantFuel Life, Inc. ( FUEL ; PLFLF), founded by former NFL player Brad Pyatt and it aims to become the new go-to performance drink for professional athletes around the world–and for everyone participating in the explosive $53-billion active lifestyle market.

This is one of the most exciting segments, too, of the plant-based food market–one of the fastest-growing markets in North America. Sales jumped 27% from 2020 to 2021, hitting approximately $7 billion–and it was just getting started. Bloomberg sees the global plant-based market topping a potential $162 billion in the next decade. The plant-based beverage market alone will be worth over an estimated $66 billion by 2028. It's also part of the $1.5-trillion wellness market, which Plant Fuel intends to upend with a plant-based solution.

Plant-Based Companies May Be the Next Unicorns (or Decacorns)

The unicorns–and possibly even decacorns–in this space demonstrate its longevity. Plant-based food is here to stay, and it's growing continually with incredible momentum.

Plant-based tech start-up Impossible Foods has an estimated valuation of as much as $10 billion now, with rumors swirling that it could go public this year. And it just landed Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the United States, as a partner to retail its food.

Beyond Meat (BYND), which went public in May 2019, has a market cap of ~$3.25 billion, and Oatly (OTLY) is right there, too, with a similar market cap.

Amazon, the $1.68-trillion online retail giant, is suddenly making a big push to get plant-based foods on Amazon Fresh.

PlantFuel is taking aim at the plant-based nutrition trend and targeting the $40-billion-plus sports supplement/nutrition market by looking to bring a powerful brand into the arena, backed by science and a commitment to only the highest quality ingredients.

Peak Performance Meets Plant-Based Profit

Prior to PlantFuel ( FUEL ; PLFLF), no one has been able to crack the plant-based protein code to the satisfaction of the muscle-bound sports industry.

Peloton reshaped the home fitness space. Oatly changed the way we think about milk. Impossible Foods took the "vegan" out of plant-based food with its magic meat. And already in 2020, 71 million American households were buying plant-based food.

That's what PlantFuel intends to do with sports nutrition and peak performance. This is where protein supplements aim to become … impossible.

Distribution Already Locked Up: GNC, Amazon, VitaminShoppe

PlantFuel's soft launch took place last summer with a $3.9-million initial deal with GNC, the leading nutritional supplement player with ownership of a $1.6 billion business accountability. The hard launch will happen this summer, with the two more behemoths of distribution: Amazon and VitaminShoppe.

PlantFuel ( FUEL ; PLFLF) soft launched on GNC's online store in August and a month later in GNC's brick and mortar stores, featuring five new products including All-in-One Pre-Workout, All-in-One Nutrition, All-in-One Recovery, Performance Protein, and Daily Immunity and Hydration. Then, in October, it landed on Amazon's exclusive Launchpad Platform. What comes next is where we think this train leaves the station for investors.

The GNC hard launch will commence this summer, and it could snowball from there. In November, PlantFuel products will hit the shelves at The Vitamin Shoppe, which is as big as GNC in the sports nutrition space. Shortly after that, in quick succession, PlantFuel will launch at HEB , another big food retailer with some 500 stores in Texas. Even the U.S. military is in the works, with a launch planned this year for soldiers, as well.



Superstar Branding Rounds Up the Athletes

There have been some brilliant branders behind PlantFuel and its "No F***ing Whey" campaign. The product, the branding and the NFL founder have worked to attract A-list celebrities from the sports world and Hollywood, not to mention premier non-professional athletes cutting sponsorship deals for this product.

Rapper Lil Yachty invested in PlantFuel in September, noting: "It's brands like PlantFuel that inspire and allow me to stay actively involved creatively beyond just investing."

College sports star endorsements are also lining up …As part of PlantFuel's "College Athlete Partnership Program", top-level student athletes are offered NIL endorsement deals. So far, three big names–LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, and Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee–have headlined PlantFuel's deal list.



NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is also an investor, eyeing PlantFuel for its alignment with his own personal mission of constant peak performance.



"From day one, I was thoroughly impressed by my exploration of PlantFuel and its products. I am excited about my partnership with PlantFuel and delighted to join their team," Owens told Vibe magazine.

And Megan Fox has thrown her support behind a product she says she is proud to be associated with.

PlantFuel ( FUEL ; PLFLF) is led by a team of experts with deep experience across a broad range of industries, starting with founder and CEO Brad Pyatt, a former NFL athlete, seasoned entrepreneur and wellness visionary. This isn't his first foray into the wellness business. He has 15 years of experience in this space, first by building MusclePharm from a startup into a recognized sports nutrition brand that landed deals with major celebrities, including Tiger Woods and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Chairman Brian Cavanaugh has two decades of branding, marketing and retail merchandising experience, and that includes a decade at GNC itself where he launched a new brand delivering $80 million in its first year.

President Maria Dane rounds this off as an Amazon veteran formerly in charge of the behemoth's Direct-to-Consumer Emerging Brands Program. She's an Amazon launch expert and a key part of PlantFuel's digital shelf ambitions. Just like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat converted many non-vegan consumers to plant-based alternatives, PlantFuel intends to convert the bulk of the animal-based fitness lovers.

The Plant-Based Trend Is Already Fueling Billion-Dollar Valuations



Beyond Meat's (BYND) share price has been trending down for almost a year now. The plant-based meat producer has effectively seen its share price fall from a 52-week high of more than $160 to just below $50. Despite the fact that BYND closed deals with McDonalds, PepsiCo and Yum! Brands, it hasn't managed to live up to expectations as it continues to post underwhelming earnings.



While part of the drop could be attributed to increasing short selling pressure, analysts are also noticing that competition in the plant-based proteins industry is increasing at a fast clip. Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery recently lowered his prices target from $50 to just $29, citing lower profitability, and increasing competition in the sector.



Yum! Brands (YUM) is an absolute giant in the food world. It controls KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and more. And though not traditionally associated with health and wellness, is racing to grab a piece of this multi-trillion-dollar trend. Kentucky Fried Chicken, the fast-food megalith, is diving in headfirst to offer its loyal customers a taste of the vegan lifestyle. Teaming up with the meatless sensation Beyond Meat, KFC has launched a line of chicken-less 'chicken nuggets' that have been a huge hit across the globe.



Tyson Foods (TSN) is poised to win big as a growing number of Americans begin to identify themselves as "flexitarian", or people who still eat meat, but more often choose vegetarian options. While the "vegan wave" grabs more headlines, the reality is that many more consumers fall somewhere in the middle.



In a release, the company noted, "Tyson Foods is committed to sustainably offering the protein and food products that consumers want. Through the introduction of its Raised & Rooted™ brand of plant protein and blended protein options including burgers and nuggets, Tyson Foods has become the largest U.S. meat producer to enter the growing alternative protein segment."



Hormel Foods Corporation, (HRL), recently named by Newsweek as one of America's most trustworthy companies, develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products around the world. In October 2021, Hormel made one of its most significant forays into the plant-based market yet when it announced a joint venture with Sacramento-Based Better Meat Co.



Hormel recognizes that while the meat-substitute market has exploded in recent years, demand for meat and poultry is also going up. It is this exposure to both the traditional market and what many consider the food market of the future that makes Hormel an investor favorite.



Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCF) is an up and comer in this burgeoning market. And while it is no-where near the size of Yum! Or Tyson, it does capitalize on an overlooked niche in the industry. The small-batch food company specializes in handcrafted, vegan entrees and desserts. They are committed to providing healthy alternatives to the standard American diet without sacrificing flavor or quality.



Tattooed Chef grows, manufactures, and processes fresh and frozen foods. And even better, the products are sourced sustainably with many of the products coming from Italy. The brand looks to cater to every type of consumer, from those concerned about the environment to those focused on building and living a healthy lifestyle. Whether consumers are looking a great-tasting buffalo chicken alternative or a healthy acai bowl for breakfast, Tattooed Chef offers a wide array of delicious snacks for the conscious eater.

By. Josh Owens

