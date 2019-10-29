The IOC Announces ANTA as Its Official Sportswear Uniform Supplier

ANTA Sports Products Limited, which was established in 1991, is one of the leading sportswear companies in China, and has been the official sports apparel partner of the Chinese Olympic Committee since 2009. The company also provided IOC uniforms for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and the YOG Buenos Aires 2018.

During the signing ceremony, IOC President Thomas Bach said: "We are delighted to announce this long-term agreement with ANTA. We were very pleased by the excellent quality and designs of the uniforms delivered for PyeongChang 2018 and Buenos Aires 2018, and we have been very impressed by the professionalism, great service spirit and flexibility of the ANTA team."

"ANTA is a strong partner of the Olympic Movement, and we thank it for its commitment to sport in China as well as its partnership with the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. We look forward to wearing its uniforms with pride in Lausanne, Tokyo, Beijing and Dakar."

Ding Shizhong, the Chairman of the Board and the CEO of ANTA Sports, said: "We feel honoured to work with the IOC. ANTA's value of 'Keep Moving' echoes with the Olympic motto of 'faster, higher, stronger'. We would take this opportunity to build a bridge that inspires broader exchanges and communication for Chinese culture and Olympic culture. As our brand grows in China and in the international arena, we will keep on promoting the Olympic spirit and culture in our markets by helping our consumers approach the charm of the Olympics in a more accessible way, and bring the transcendent sports spirit into everyone's daily life."

"This agreement marks a significant milestone for ANTA as the brand is an official partner of the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) from 2009 to 2024, and of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and the Paralympic Winter Games."

About the IOC

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit independent international organisation made up of volunteers, which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 3.4 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world.

About ANTA Group

ANTA Group is a comprehensive multi-brand sportswear company specialising in the design, production and marketing of sportswear, accessories and another sports equipment. Founded in 1991, ANTA was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 2007. After approximately 30 years of development, ANTA has developed from a conventional private enterprise and become China's largest brand of sportswear, being ranked the World's 25th Most Valuable Brand by Interbrand. ANTA Group has continuously implemented the strategy of "Single-Focus, Multi-Brand and Omni-Channel". Now it owns many domestic and international well-known brands such as ANTA, FILA, DESCENTE, KOLON, etc., fully meeting the diverse needs of consumers at different levels. ANTA Sports, together with other investors, set up an investor consortium to acquire Finland's Amer Sports in March 2019, and has been a global company since then.

SOURCE ANTA Group