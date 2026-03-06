In the news release, The Iovate MuscleTech® Brand Returns to 2026 Arnold Sports Festival, issued 06-Mar-2026 by Iovate over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Global leader in sports nutrition to reveal product innovation alongside top athlete appearances

TORONTO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. ("Iovate") announced today that its flagship sports nutrition brand, MuscleTech®, will exhibit at the 2026 Arnold Sports Festival, March 6–8, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Trusted by athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and bodybuilders for three decades, MuscleTech will showcase a new lineup of peptide supplements at Booth #521 throughout the three-day event.

Widely recognized as one of the world's premier strength, fitness, and performance events, the 2026 Arnold Sports Festival has sold out for the first time in nine years, reflecting the continued momentum and cultural relevance of the sports nutrition category. On the expo floor, attendees can experience the latest science-backed innovations under the MuscleTech brand, athlete appearances, and interactive activations throughout the weekend.

"The Arnold Sports Festival has always been a core tentpole event for MuscleTech supplements and the broader strength and fitness community," said Brad Bernard, Senior Director, Performance Brands, Iovate Health Sciences. "Returning to the event reflects the long-standing commitment of the MuscleTech brand to deliver scientifically backed products and stay closely connected to the athletes and enthusiasts who define this category."

Participation of the MuscleTech brand in this year's event affirms the continued focus on innovation and performance-driven research in sports nutrition. Throughout the weekend, the MuscleTech branded booth will host product sampling, interactive booth activations – including a reaction-test machine with premium prizes – and expo-exclusive giveaways, while serving as a hub for athlete, affiliate, and community engagement.

The brand will feature in-person appearances by sponsored athletes Blessing Awodibu, Michael Dean Johnson, Isabella Mira, and Yunus Akbulut, giving fans the chance to connect directly with these elite competitors who embody the performance ethos of the brand. Attendees will also have the chance to learn more about the brand's latest product advancements, including the debut of its new peptide innovations: Test Peptide T10, Metabolic Peptide 320, and Nitric Oxide Peptide 160.

"Our innovation strategy is centered on advancing performance through clinically researched ingredients and next-generation delivery formats," said Raza Bashir, Chief Innovation Officer, Iovate. "The Arnolds provide the ideal venue to introduce our peptide-powered innovations and reinforce our leadership position in sports nutrition."

MuscleTech products, including the peptide lineup, are available nationwide at GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe.

MuscleTech remains one of the most recognizable brand names in sports nutrition, leading with clinically researched ingredients and breakthrough formulations designed to help consumers at every level achieve their performance goals. For more information on the MuscleTech line of supplements, please visit https://www.muscletech.com/.

About Iovate

Founded in 1995 and based in Oakville, Canada, Iovate is a dynamic, leading-edge nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition and weight management products in the world. With category leading brands like MuscleTech®, Six Star®, Purely Inspired®, Hydroxycut®, the company is committed to being the number one active nutrition and weight management lifestyle company in the world and enabling consumers everywhere to live more active lives. Iovate distributes across all major channels of distribution, including food, drug, mass and club, health food stores and online, as well as in more than 140 countries worldwide.

Correction: The booth number has been updated to Booth #521

