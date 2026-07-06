"The Iron Broom" Examines the Power of Conscience Under Authoritarian Rule

David Sawatzki offers a firsthand look at life shaped under repression without compromising integrity

CAMDENTON, Mo., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author David Sawatzki chronicles a multigenerational story of persecution, moral conviction and survival in his new memoir, "The Iron Broom: Turning Oppression into Opportunity, A True Story." He draws on family accounts and his personal experiences to describe life under Soviet communism and the enduring impact of those years on identity, faith and human resilience.

“The Iron Broom: Turning Oppression into Opportunity, A True Story” By David Sawatzki

Set across several decades, "The Iron Broom" traces the journey of Sawatzki's family from Mennonite settlements in the Soviet Union through forced labor camps, displacement to Central Asia, life in Siberia and eventual expulsion. The narrative culminates in Sawatzki's own experience as a young conscript in the Soviet military, assigned to guard prisoners in a remote labor camp. Confronted with orders that conflict with his personal convictions, he faces a test of conscience within a system designed to enforce unquestioning obedience.

The book details the realities of Soviet-era repression, including arbitrary arrests, separation of families, kangaroo courts and sentencing to death or forced labor. It also highlights the daily struggles of those left behind to fill government quotas, particularly women and children navigating poverty, loss and state control. Through these accounts, Sawatzki paints a portrait of ordinary people enduring extraordinary hardship while attempting to maintain moral clarity and dignity.

"This story is about more than survival," Sawatzki said. "It asks what it costs to remain true to your convictions when everything around you demands compromise. It explores how faith and conscience can endure even in the harshest conditions."

Through its blend of personal narrative and historical context, "The Iron Broom" offers a firsthand perspective on the human cost of authoritarian systems while raising broader questions about identity, responsibility and moral courage. The memoir invites readers to consider how individual choices shape not only personal outcomes but also families and communities across generations.

"The Iron Broom: Turning Oppression into Opportunity, A True Story"

By David Sawatzki

ISBN: 9798823061094 (softcover); 9798823061100 (hardcover)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

After emigrating to the West, David Sawatzki gained the freedom to think, explore and pursue opportunities, a journey that took him to Germany, England, Africa, Canada and the United States. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, he returned to Siberia with his own family, where they spent two decades providing practical support and mentorship to a generation shaped by Soviet rule. With an international team and faith-based outreach, Sawatzki worked to help individuals and communities rebuild a sense of God-given human dignity, identity and purpose, with a particular focus on reclaiming manhood from aggressive and passive extremes. He later developed experiential leadership initiatives, including endurance treks across Lake Baikal, to build character and resilience. This work grew into Men's Forge, an international movement through which Sawatzki has led teams across three continents and continues to mentor men in developing strength in body, mind and spirit. More information is available at www.mensforge.org.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

SOURCE AuthorHouse