THE (IRRESISTABLE) NEXT CHAPTER OF THE STORY: KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN RELEASES HER SECOND FRAGRANCE WITH LUXE BRANDS

Almost Always explores the essence of Khloé's core values of love and positivity – and takes the consumer on an intimate journey and evolution from XO KHLOÉ, her first-ever signature fragrance which thrilled beauty consumers and fans all over the world with its launch in 2024. The new fragrance breaks free from the category's more (tried-and-true) themes around love to instead deliver an uplifting message from Khloé to her fans around self-worth and resilience.

"Developing this new fragrance has been an incredible journey for me," says Khloé Kardashian, "I was so inspired to create a brand that captured the essence of acceptance. Almost Always embraces that perfection isn't the goal—your presence is. Almost Always means you care. It means you're trying. It means you're human. You don't have to get it right every time. You are not defined by the one time you couldn't, you are shaped by the many times you did. Almost Always is enough. And so are you. It was also a monumental task to develop a fragrance that I loved as much as I love XO. I'm especially proud of this scent, we spent a long time to make sure it was perfect – maybe 300 mods this time? I love it, it's so addictive with a touch of sexy indulgence, but also delicate, airy and inviting - I cannot wait to share it with everyone!"

Almost Always is a unique collaboration from two award-winning, world-class perfumers – Master perfumer, Alberto Morillas, and Senior perfumer, Frank Voelkl of DSM-Firmenich, who worked together to create this olfactive masterpiece.

Luxurious, feminine, and deeply addictive, the new fragrance Almost Always from Khloé Kardashian is born from the sunlight. Where a luminous impression of petally facets of Star Jasmine, Orange blossom and Lavender are delicately wrapped in the warm embrace of Skin sensual woods and Solar musks, imparting a lasting impression to the fragrance with an unforgettable and seductive trail.

"Khloé continues to impress the world with her strategic vision as an entrepreneur and businesswoman," says Noreen Dodge, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of Luxe Brands, "And fragrance is no exception - the launch of her first fragrance XO KHLOÉ delivered an exquisite and luxurious fragrance proposition on the world's stage – and the brand is driving incredible demand worldwide with global expansion planned in 2026. Together with Khloé, we are building this franchise for the long-term, anchored by an exciting and innovative growth plan. This month we are introducing two new products: An exclusive new Hair Mist under the XO KHLOÉ collection and Almost Always, her newest fragrance. As with all her projects, Khloé wants to delight her fans and beauty consumers globally and continue to build the brand with thoughtful and authentic product launches."

"Over the past few years, Khloé has been an incredible partner to LUXE Brands," says Tony Bajaj, CEO of Luxe Brands. "The results of the XO KHLOÉ have far exceeded our expectations, and we're thrilled to continue expanding the franchise with her incredible vision leading the way. The success has given us the confidence to roll out multiple new products, ensuring this isn't just a one-time success but a lasting fragrance empire built for years to come. We believe that fragrance lovers around the globe will love her newest fragrance, Almost Always, just as much – if not more!"

Almost Always launches in the U.S. at Ulta Beauty for $58 - $80 and in Pan Europe exclusively with Douglas for €.58.99 - €.79.00. XO KHLOÉ Fragrance Hair Mist debuts at Ulta.com on November 2nd and in Ulta Beauty stores November 30th for $32.

About Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is an entrepreneur and executive producer, along with being one of the most widely recognized women on the internet. With over 300 million followers on Instagram alone, her authenticity and connection with her audience on social media has made her one of the most followed and influential people globally.

Khloé's entrepreneurial spirit is evident in her success as the Co-Founder of Good American, which launched with a collection of denim in a various range of sizing. Khloé created the brand when she recognized a lack of diversity and body inclusivity in the fashion industry, and it is a reflection of her ethos that women should feel and look good. Campaigns feature women of shapes, sizes, colors and backgrounds, and the brand has been widely successful among women of all body types. Good American recorded the biggest denim launch in history, achieving over $1 million in sales on launch day, and has since expanded their assortment to other ready-to-wear apparel, activewear and swim.

About LUXE Brands, Inc.

LUXE Brands, Inc. is a global, prestige beauty company dedicated to developing world-class beauty brands that inspire consumers around the world. With its corporate office in Florida and a creative hub in New York, LUXE Brands has earned numerous awards for its innovative approach to design, marketing, and brand building with a digital-first ethos.

LUXE's portfolio includes Ariana Grande, Khloé Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Eau de Juice by Cosmopolitan, and a licensing partnership with General Motors on the Hummer brand.

