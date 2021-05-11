The IRS Selects TaxBit as Software Partner. TaxBit automates all aspects of cryptocurrency tax compliance and accounting Tweet this

TaxBit's platform has produced and helped customers file millions of tax forms across the market verticals it serves. TaxBit Enterprise and TaxBit Consumer transform the cumbersome experience of cryptocurrency tax reporting in a way that not only ensures compliance with tax law but also helps users actively tax optimize their investments and use of cryptocurrency.

Tax compliance isn't the only focal point of the company. Working hand-in-hand with several of the leading cryptocurrency platforms, TaxBit is also developing the industry's first Big Four & SEC grade accounting ERP solution that will publicly launch later this year, along with plans for international expansion in 2021.

Founded in 2018 by CPAs, tax attorneys and software developers TaxBit automates all aspects of cryptocurrency tax compliance and accounting. Working across multiple market verticals, TaxBit Enterprise , TaxBit Consumer and soon to launch TaxBit ERP transforms the previously cumbersome experience of cryptocurrency tax reporting and accounting in a way that not only ensures compliance with tax law but also helps consumers optimize their investments and use cryptocurrency. TaxBit is located in Salt Lake City, UT. To learn more visit: www.taxbit.com , Twitter , LinkedIn .

