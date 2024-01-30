The Italian human fintech Opyn goes international and looks for M&A opportunities. Opyn Pay Later, its proprietary B2B Buy Now Pay Later solution, is now accessible for merchant in European Union, UK, and Switzerland

News provided by

Opyn

30 Jan, 2024, 05:00 ET

MILAN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opyn, leading Italian Lending-as-a-Service platform, scales up in the European Union, Switzerland, and the UK with its proprietary Buy Now Pay Later solution for B2B, Opyn Pay Later, and targets M&A opportunities.

Continue Reading
Antonio Lafiosca, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Opyn
Antonio Lafiosca, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Opyn

Founded over 10 years ago by Antonio Lafiosca and Ivan Pellegrini, Opyn offers through its proprietary all-in-one technology, fast and digital financial services that enable companies and financial institutions to grow and innovate. In particular, Opyn Pay Later offers BNPL opportunities through an innovative and fully digital service, including all the necessary financial tools for sales management in the B2B sphere. Opyn Pay Later enables flexible and modular payment deferral for any type of business, without interest or spending limits. It guarantees an end-to-end service that supports throughout the sales process meeting the new needs of corporations and SMEs. It has no fixed costs, can be customized, streamlines payment management and minimizes the exposure to defaults risk.

Access point to the service is the new opyn.eu website, developed in Italian, English, German, French and Spanish.

With its overseas expansion strategy Opyn creates the conditions to seize the full potential of Buy Now Pay Later in its strong expansion phase. With an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10 % over the period 2023-2028 in Europe, BNPL's gross merchandise volume is expected to double to USD 326 million in 2028 (Research and Markets, September 2023). Leading the growth phase will be the B2B market, which in instalment services now finds a concrete alternative to the demand for capital, access to which is, on the contrary, increasingly expensive.

With internationalisation, Opyn also aims to significantly expand the current volume of around 2 billion euros receivables managed by the platform so far in Italy alone. The Italian lending-as-a-service platform, with over € 40 million of turn over, is now targeting M&A opportunities, both in Italy and abroad, within strategic players in the credit, point-of-sale (PoS) and payments sectors, as well as in management and control systems. The aim is to identify companies with positive EBITDA that can be seamlessly integrated with Opyn's Lending-as-a-Service and Buy Now Pay Later platform to generate significant synergies in terms of customers and cost efficiency.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328680/Opyn.jpg

SOURCE Opyn

Also from this source

Das italienische Human-Fintech Opyn wird international und sucht nach M&A-Möglichkeiten. Opyn Pay Later, die firmeneigene B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later Lösung, ist jetzt für Händler in der Europäischen Union, Großbritannien und der Schweiz zugänglich

Das italienische Human-Fintech Opyn wird international und sucht nach M&A-Möglichkeiten. Opyn Pay Later, die firmeneigene B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later Lösung, ist jetzt für Händler in der Europäischen Union, Großbritannien und der Schweiz zugänglich

Opyn, die führende italienische Lending-as-a-Service-Plattform, expandiert in die Europäische Union, die Schweiz und Großbritannien mit seiner...
La fintech humana italiana Opyn se internacionaliza y busca oportunidades de fusiones y adquisiciones

La fintech humana italiana Opyn se internacionaliza y busca oportunidades de fusiones y adquisiciones

Opyn, la plataforma italiana líder de préstamos como servicio, se expande en la Unión Europea, Suiza y Reino Unido con su solución patentada 'compre...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.