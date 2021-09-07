The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation's College Scholarship Program Application is Now Open

LANSDOWNE, Va., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced that the College Scholarship Program application has opened. The scholarship is designed to help reduce financial barriers for talented students applying to the nation's top colleges and universities. In addition to the financial benefits, selected students receive individualized college advising and ongoing support throughout their college experience and early career. Students also benefit from joining a unique network of Cooke Scholars and Alumni, and have access to a scholarship for graduate school if they choose to apply.

"The high school class of 2022 has demonstrated incredible resilience during their last two years of high school and the Cooke Foundation is excited to invite them to apply to be a member of the newest class of College Scholars," said Executive Director Seppy Basili. "The talent, diversity, and strength of today's high school students amazes us."

The College Scholarship Program awards up to $55,000 per year for four years of undergraduate study to complete a bachelor's degree. The application is available exclusively via the Common App's online platform, which provides a familiar and streamlined experience for students.

To be eligible for the Cooke College Scholarship Program, applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements.

Senior standing – Plan to graduate from a U.S. high school in spring 2022.

Fall College Enrollment – Intend to enroll in an accredited four-year college beginning in fall 2022.

GPA – Earn a cumulative unweighted GPA of 3.5 or above.

Income – Demonstrate unmet financial need. We will consider applicants with family income up to $95,000 . Last year's cohort of new college scholarship recipients had a median family income of approximately $35,000 .

. Last year's cohort of new college scholarship recipients had a median family income of approximately . This year, the Cooke Foundation does not require applicants to submit test scores for the College Scholarship Program application, and will conduct a review process that does not include test scores.

The final deadline to submit the completed College Scholarship Program application is November 18, 2021. The application will close at midnight in the applicant's local time zone.

For more details on the scholarships and the application process, please visit: www.jkcf.org/college .

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded over $230 million in scholarships to more than 2,930 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $119.5 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

SOURCE Jack Kent Cooke Foundation