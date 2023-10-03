THE JANUARY 6TH SELECT COMMITTEE TO RECEIVE THE ROBERT F. KENNEDY HUMAN RIGHTS 2023 RIPPLE OF HOPE AWARD

News provided by

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

03 Oct, 2023, 16:15 ET

Representatives Aguilar, Cheney, Kinzinger, Lofgren, Luria, Murphy, Raskin, Thompson, and Schiff honored for their commitment to truth, justice, and democracy

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights today announced that the January 6th Select Committee members will be presented with the 2023 Ripple of Hope Award during the organization's annual gala on Wednesday, December 6 in New York City. Chairman Bennie Thompson, Vice Chair Liz Cheney, Rep. Pete Aguilar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Rep. Elaine Luria, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Rep. Jamie Raskin, and Rep. Adam Schiff will be recognized for their commitment to protect democracy, uphold the Constitution, and hold those accountable who seek to destroy the very bedrock of our nation's founding.

"When my father was Attorney General in 1961, he knew 'Every time we turn our heads the other way when we see the law flouted, when we tolerate what we know to be wrong, when we close our eyes and ears to the corrupt because we are too busy or too frightened, when we fail to speak up and speak out, we strike a blow against freedom and decency and justice,'" observed Kerry Kennedy, President, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. "The members of this Committee refused to look away and took action, even in the face of grave personal and professional risk."

"I thank Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights for recognizing the work of the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee. Members of Congress take an oath to uphold the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic, and my colleagues and I did our duty to fulfill that oath after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol," said Congressman Thompson, former Chairman, January 6th Select Committee. "While we were brought together by the tragedy of that day, I am extremely proud of the work we did to uncover a dangerous plot to overturn the 2020 Presidential election, disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, and undermine the rule of law. American democracy remains on the line, and I am grateful for organizations like Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and their determination to, in the late Senator Kennedy's words, 'build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.'"

The Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award annually honors exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights. Previous laureates include Stacey Abrams, then-Vice President Joe Biden, Bono, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, George Clooney, Tim Cook, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Amanda Gorman, Dolores Huerta, Colin Kaepernick, late Congressman John Lewis, former President Barack Obama, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Robert F. Smith, and Desmond Tutu.

Learn more about RFK Human Rights and its annual Ripple of Hope Award here.

About Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

We are a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that has worked to realize Robert F. Kennedy's dream of a more just and peaceful world since 1968. In partnership with local activists, we advocate for key human rights issues—championing change makers and pursuing strategic litigation at home and around the world. And to ensure change that lasts, we foster a social-good approach to business and investment and educate millions of students about human rights and social justice.

Media Contact:
Emma Gillett
[email protected]

SOURCE Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

Also from this source

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights y Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center presentan escritos ante la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos en representación de las familias de Michael Brown y Rekia Boyd

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center file briefs with Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on behalf of Michael Brown and Rekia Boyd's families

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.