The Jason Foundation, Inc. Elects Two New Board Members

The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, announced today the election of Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and Joe Franks to its Board of Directors.

General Skrmetti was sworn in as the Attorney General and Reporter for the state of Tennessee in September of 2022. Prior to his current role, he served as Chief Counsel to Governor Bill Lee. Previously, General Skrmetti served as Chief Deputy Attorney General to Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. General Skrmetti also served as a federal prosecutor for almost a decade, first at the Civil Rights Division and then as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Memphis.

Joe Franks is the Executive Director of the National Organization of Coaches Association Directors (NOCAD). NOCAD is a National Awareness Affiliate of The Jason Foundation that helps promote JFI's mission to its 42 member organizations that represent more than 150,000 coaches and exponentially more student-athletes. Mr. Franks is also the Assistant Director and Executive Secretary of the North Carolina Coaches Association, where he has worked since 1987. He spent 30 years as an educator in North Carolina.

"The Jason Foundation has been saving lives for decades and I've been happy to serve as an Ambassador for the organization and continue its long-running relationship with state attorneys general. I am honored to join the board and look forward to helping JFI educate kids and adults about suicide prevention," remarked Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti.

"NOCAD is honored to have been affiliated with JFI since 2016 to assist in its important work helping young people across the United States. We have made great strides together and I look forward to our continued partnership as a member of the Board of Directors," said Joe Franks, Executive Director of NOCAD.

"We are excited to welcome two new members to our Board of Directors that bring with them the enthusiasm and passion to make our organization even greater," said Clark Flatt, President of The Jason Foundation.

About the Organization

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. JFI does not charge for its programs or services. Visit The Jason Foundation's website for more information. www.jasonfoundation.com

