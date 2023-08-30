The Jason Foundation, Inc. Recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Month

News provided by

The Jason Foundation, Inc.

30 Aug, 2023, 09:17 ET

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in youth and young adult suicide awareness and prevention, proudly recognizes and supports September as National Suicide Prevention Month. Throughout the month, individuals and organizations around the country highlight the problem of suicide and advocate its prevention.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released provisional data showing the number of suicide deaths increased 2.6% from 2021 to 2022.  There were more than 49,000 suicide deaths in the United States in 2022. In 2021, suicide was the second leading cause of death for middle and high school-aged youth (12 – 18). The CDC also released survey data in February that monitors priority health risk behaviors that contribute to the leading causes of death, disability, and social problems among youth in the country. Below are highlights from the high school questionnaire focused on mental health from the report.

  • More than half of all high school females (57%) reported that they felt so sad or hopeless almost every day for at least two weeks in a row that they stopped doing their usual activities.
  • Almost 1 in 4 (22%) reported seriously considering suicide in the past year.
  • 1 in 10 high school youth attempted suicide one or more times within 12 months of the survey.

Talking about suicide and suicidal ideation can spur meaningful conversations about mental health and potentially save lives. Suicide Prevention Month is a time to remember those affected by suicide, raise awareness, and focus on prevention efforts. Reach out to those who have been personally affected by suicide and connect those struggling with suicidal thoughts to professional counselors and treatment services for assistance.

The Jason Foundation offers many different ideas on how you can become involved. To find more information, visit their website and look for the "How to Get Involved" tab. A special section exists for Suicide Prevention Month.

About the Organization

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit their website. www.jasonfoundation.com

SOURCE The Jason Foundation, Inc.

Also from this source

The Jason Foundation, Inc. Elects Two New Board Members

Jason Foundation and Tennessee Department of Children's Services Announce Collaboration

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.